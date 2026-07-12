Inside Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert's Relationship: Everything to Know as Actor Faces Child Sexual Abuse Allegations

Article continues below advertisement

Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert's marriage is facing a public test amid the child sexual abuse allegations against the actor. Before finding love with each other, both had gone through failed marriages. Busfield was first married to Radha Delamarter from 1981 to 1986, and then to Jenny Merwin from 1988 to 2007. Meanwhile, Gilbert was previously married to Bo Brinkman from 1988 to 1994 and Bruce Boxleitner from 1995 to 2011. Keep scrolling to learn more about their relationship as Busfield faces an ongoing legal battle.

Article continues below advertisement

2012: Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert Met Again at a Bar

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert have been together for more than 13 years.

The couple crossed paths again at a bar in 2012. The Little House on the Prairie star reflected on their meeting in a since-deleted November 2022 post, writing, "Ten years ago today I was in LA, out with my GBF @danielrobbhaircare when I re-met @timbusfield whom I had not seen in about twenty years. I was instantly, completely and madly besotted and remain completely and madly besotted to this day." Speaking with People, Busfield revealed the bar was across the Universal Studios that would open at 8 p.m. "And then at 10 o'clock it would turn into a club. I would have the bar to myself for the first 45 minutes and I'd watch some sports and have a slice," he said. "I remember so clearly grabbing pizza and then looking in the door to make sure there wasn't a lot going on." He eventually gathered the courage to speak to Gilbert, and they immediately hit it off. "I knew she was the one," Busfield said. "It felt so real." Meanwhile, Gilbert likened meeting Busfield to "getting hit with a thunderbolt." "It just seemed right and inevitable. The next morning when I woke up, my first thought was, 'I'm going to marry him,' and then my next thought was, 'You're a crazy person,'" she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

December 2012: Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert Got Engaged

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield is a father-of-three.

After a few months of dating, the Field of Dreams actor popped the question to Gilbert during the holidays.

Article continues below advertisement

April 24, 2013: Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert Tied the Knot

Source: MEGA Melissa Gilbert has two sons.

Busfield and Gilbert exchanged vows in a private ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, Calif., on April 24, 2013. The Diary of Anne Frank star moved in with Busfield in Michigan after their wedding, though they relocated to New York City in 2018. "It became important for us to have a place where we could escape," Gilbert told The New York Times in January 2019. "His is one of those places that most people would say, 'Are you nuts?' if you expressed interest in buying it. Tim and I are the best kind of nuts. We're hopeful visionaries. We knew this house would shelter us well and serve us well."

Article continues below advertisement

April 2019: Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert Celebrated Their Wedding Anniversary

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert do not have children together.

Gilbert marked their sixth wedding anniversary in a 2019 Instagram post, sharing photos from the ceremony alongside the caption, "Six years ago today, I married my soulmate. I have never been more content, more cherished, or happier. Every day, even the difficult ones, is filled with a joy I never could have imagined. I love you, my sweet husband. Happy anniversary."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

March 2020: Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert Launched a Podcast Together

Source: @melissagilbertofficial/Instagram They launched the project amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Busfield and Gilbert decided to start their eponymous "Gilbert & Busfield" podcast in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Its last episode aired in September 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

July 2025: Melissa Gilbert Shared the Secret to Her Lasting Marriage

Source: @melissagilbertofficial/Instagram Timothy Busfield has an ongoing legal case.

In a July 2025 episode of Jennie Garth's "I Choose Me" podcast, Gilbert revealed what keeps her marriage to Busfield strong. "I think it's part and parcel of the fact that it's a partnership, that we do everything with the other one in mind, and we are very considerate of one another and we respect each other immensely," she explained. "And so there are no decisions that are made singularly." Gilbert continued, "Everything is discussed, shared, and there's so much comfort in that, and it's so much gentler and easier. I mean, you know, we all have our moments, but they're so few and far between with both of us. Even our arguments are constructive."

Article continues below advertisement

January 2026: Timothy Busfield Was Arrested and Accused of Child Sexual Abuse

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield has denied the allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

June 2026: Melissa Gilbert Moved Out of NYC Home

Source: MEGA Melissa Gilbert appeared to have deleted or hidden some of her posts about Timothy Busfield.