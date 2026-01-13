Timothy Busfield Missing After Arrest Warrant Issued as 'West Wing' Actor Faces Child Sexual Abuse Accusations

Article continues below advertisement

Timothy Busfield's location remains unknown after an arrest warrant was issued for the West Wing alum, alleging he participated in unlawful sexual conduct with children. Albuquerque Police Department (APD) confirmed to an outlet on Tuesday, January 13, that U.S. Marshals have stepped in to assist in the search for the actor accused of inappropriately touching 11-year-old twin boys on the set of a show he directed in New Mexico.

Article continues below advertisement

The Abuse Investigation Launched in November 2024

Source: mega Timothy Busfield is facing child sexual abuse charges in New Mexico.

Per the warrant for Busfield's arrest, it's alleged the child actors were subject to sexual abuse while filming the Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady, with one of the minors alleging incidents started when he was just 7 years old. The series ran from January 2022 until June 2025. The investigation started in November 2024 after a physician at the University of New Mexico Hospital informed cops of the alleged sexual abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

Timothy Busfield Admitted to Having 'Physical Contact' With the Boys

Source: mega Timothy Busfield is accused of molesting twin boys.

It also stated that their parents told police "that they both discovered that there were allegations against Timothy of sexual assault against both women and minors," as Busfield, 68, allegedly "grew closer to the boys" on set. The children's father found "there had been multiple rumors that Timothy had been 'handsy' with women," and when their mother asked the boys if anyone ever touched them in a way that made them uncomfortable, they allegedly responded, "You mean like Uncle Tim?" When the Emmy winner spoke with cops on the phone during the investigation, he admitted that it was "high likely" that he had "physical contact" with the boys, including picking them up and tickling them.

Article continues below advertisement

Timothy Busfield Allegedly Touched a Child's P----

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega The actor and director allegedly touched at least one of the boys' p---- on multiple occasions.

Subsequently, the boys' mother filed a police report in October 2025 and told Child Protective Services "her children both disclosed that there was sexual abuse by Timothy from around November 2022 to Spring 2024." According to documents, the mother told police in September 2025 that one of the victims told his therapist he had been molested by the Field of Dreams actor. The counselor diagnosed the child with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety after he revealed he was "having nightmares about the director touching him and waking up scared," alleging Busfield "had touched and rubbed his p---- 3 or 4 times and appeared to be ashamed."

Article continues below advertisement

Timothy Busfield's Wife Recently Slammed Megyn Kelly's Controversial Jeffrey Epstein Comments

Source: mega Melissa Gilbert criticized Megyn Kelly for downplaying Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse.

Busfield is married to Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert, who deleted her Instagram account in the wake of the allegations. In November 2025, the actress, who wed the actor in 2013, notably called out Megyn Kelly for appearing to downplay pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's crimes. Gilbert addressed Kelly's controversial comments about Epstein's victims on Instagram, stating, "I debated posting this but, I feel compelled to share. After seeing many women’s posts with the hashtags #iwasfifteen #imfifteen #iwasachild, I decided to Google search myself at that age and see what came up. And this is some of what I found."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Melissa Gilbert has been married to Timothy Busfield since 2013.