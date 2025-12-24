Jeffrey Epstein's 'First Known Victim' Was Only 13 and Met Late Pedophile at Summer Camp Before He Allegedly Introduced Her to Donald Trump
Dec. 24 2025, Published 3:21 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein's "first known victim" was a 13-year-old girl.
The disturbing revelation was unveiled in a 2020 civil complaint featured in the DOJ's latest release of the Epstein files.
The young teenager — who identified herself as Jane Doe in the legal filing against Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell — said she met the late pedophile and his accomplice at Interlochen Arts Camp in the summer of 1994.
"It all started in 1994 when 13-year-old Jane Doe met Epstein and [Maxwell] at a summer camp in Michigan," the complaint read.
The document alleged: "Jane Doe was their first known victim and was subsequently abused by Epstein and Maxwell for years as a young girl, suffering unimaginable physical and psychological trauma and distress."
"Doe was sitting alone on a bench between classes when Epstein and Maxwell approached her," the complaint claimed of the girl, who said she was living in both New York and Florida at the time.
After greeting the 13-year-old, Epstein, who was 41 in 1994, allegedly "bragged to her about being a patron of the arts and giving scholarships to talented young artists like Doe."
The plaintiff recalled being asked questions by Epstein and Maxwell about her family and background. At the end of the conversation, the disgraced financier asked for her mother's phone number to stay in contact back in Florida.
A report from UpNorthLive revealed Epstein attended the camp in 1967 before becoming a top donor.
Upon returning home from her summer in Michigan, the girl alleged Epstein called her mother and sent a driver to pick them up for a visit at his Palm Beach mansion, claiming he "mentors young kids."
The plaintiff accused the trafficking duo of grooming her for several months after the visit before she was sexually abused at the hands of Epstein — who had started supporting the young girl's family financially.
Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Introduced 14-Year-Old Girl to Donald Trump
By age 14, Doe claims Epstein brought her to Mar-a-Lago and introduced her to the club's owner, now-President Donald Trump.
According to the complaint, "Epstein elbowed Trump playfully asking him, referring to Doe, 'This is a good one, right?.' Trump smiled and nodded in agreement."
While Trump was not accused of any wrongdoing in the legal filing, the Republican leader appeared several times in the thousands of documents and photographs related to Epstein that were released by the DOJ earlier this month.