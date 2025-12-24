NEWS Jeffrey Epstein's 'First Known Victim' Was Only 13 and Met Late Pedophile at Summer Camp Before He Allegedly Introduced Her to Donald Trump Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein's 'first known victim' claimed she was introduced to Donald Trump at age 14. Rebecca Friedman Dec. 24 2025, Published 3:21 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein's "first known victim" was a 13-year-old girl. The disturbing revelation was unveiled in a 2020 civil complaint featured in the DOJ's latest release of the Epstein files. The young teenager — who identified herself as Jane Doe in the legal filing against Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell — said she met the late pedophile and his accomplice at Interlochen Arts Camp in the summer of 1994.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/DOJ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell met their 'first known victim' at summer camp.

"It all started in 1994 when 13-year-old Jane Doe met Epstein and [Maxwell] at a summer camp in Michigan," the complaint read. The document alleged: "Jane Doe was their first known victim and was subsequently abused by Epstein and Maxwell for years as a young girl, suffering unimaginable physical and psychological trauma and distress." "Doe was sitting alone on a bench between classes when Epstein and Maxwell approached her," the complaint claimed of the girl, who said she was living in both New York and Florida at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/DOJ A civil complaint claimed Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein 'groomed' a 13-year-old girl.

After greeting the 13-year-old, Epstein, who was 41 in 1994, allegedly "bragged to her about being a patron of the arts and giving scholarships to talented young artists like Doe." The plaintiff recalled being asked questions by Epstein and Maxwell about her family and background. At the end of the conversation, the disgraced financier asked for her mother's phone number to stay in contact back in Florida. A report from UpNorthLive revealed Epstein attended the camp in 1967 before becoming a top donor.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein allegedly sexually abused a 13-year-old girl while financially supporting her family.

Upon returning home from her summer in Michigan, the girl alleged Epstein called her mother and sent a driver to pick them up for a visit at his Palm Beach mansion, claiming he "mentors young kids." The plaintiff accused the trafficking duo of grooming her for several months after the visit before she was sexually abused at the hands of Epstein — who had started supporting the young girl's family financially.

Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Introduced 14-Year-Old Girl to Donald Trump

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/DOJ Jeffrey Epstein allegedly showed off the young teenager to Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.