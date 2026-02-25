Timothy Busfield's Wife Melissa Gilbert Slammed for 'Making Light of' Husband’s Child Abuse Charges in 'Strange' Video
Feb. 24 2026, Published 8:25 p.m. ET
After actor Timothy Busfield pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal sexual contact of a minor and child abuse, his wife, Melissa Gilbert, shared what some called a "strange" video of herself singing and dancing on social media.
In a clip posted on Monday, February 23, to the official Instagram page for the Little House on the Prairie actress’ lifestyle company Modern Prairie, she is seen singing and dancing to Des’ree’s 1994 song “You Gotta Be.”
The video features Gilbert, 61, singing along to the lyrics, “You gotta be bad. You gotta be bold. You gotta be wiser.”
Melissa Gilbert Ridiculed for Dancing Through Husband's Charges
Accompanying her video was a caption that read: "It’s Monday … and we’re starting this week the Modern Prairie way, together. Melissa’s been singing the chorus of a Des’ree song ‘You gotta be bad, you gotta be bold, you gotta be wiser."
“So here’s our invitation: Sing it with us. Out loud. In the car. In the kitchen. Wherever you are on your journey right now. Because life isn’t a straight path. It twists. It surprises. It humbles. It strengthens. And somewhere along the way, we become a little braver… a little steadier… a little wiser,” the caption continued.
“This week, let the song be your reminder: You’ve handled hard things before. You’re still growing. And you don’t have to walk this road alone. . . . if you’re singing along with us today. Stronger? Wiser? Both?” she concluded.
Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield Have Been Married Nearly 13 Years
While some fans appreciated the post, others found it unsettling in light of Gilbert’s husband’s serious charges.
One user commented, "Strange,” while another wrote, "I sure wouldn't be making light of any of this. Shameful."
Busfield, 68, who has been married to Gilbert for nearly 13 years, was indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor (child under 13) on February 6.
The West Wing actor pleaded not guilty to all charges on February 10, and on February 11, he requested to waive his arraignment and appearances in court for all pretrial proceedings, which the judge granted.
Timothy Busfield Has Denied All Allegations Against Him
Busfield was accused of child sexual abuse allegations in a January 9 warrant issued by the Albuquerque Police Department, which alleged that the Thirtysomething actor engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with two 11-year-old boys, whose identities have been withheld from the public.
The alleged victims' parents told the arresting officer that the minors met Busfield on the set of the FOX series The Cleaning Lady, where he served as a director and they were child actors.
Busfield surrendered to police on January 13 and has denied the allegations.
"I did not do anything," he said in a video obtained by TMZ on the day of his surrender. “They're all lies and I did not do anything to those little boys and I'm gonna fight it. I'm gonna fight it with a great team, and I'm gonna be exonerated, I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies."
Melissa Gilbert Has Stood By Her Husband
Busfield was released from custody in New Mexico on January 20.
Gilbert has been supportive of her husband and has been seen at his pretrial detention hearing.
She was one of 75 people who wrote letters of support for him to the judge.
After his release, Gilbert cried from the courtroom and posted a statement to her Modern Prairie Instagram account on January 26 in which she said it was "extraordinarily difficult" time "not only for Tim, me and our family, but in the collective heaviness so many of us seem to be carrying right now," going on to write that adding in "an unexpected storm to the mix, it "can all feel like a bit too much."
"This season has reminded me, very clearly, how important it is to slow down, prioritize what truly matters, and allow ourselves moments of rest," she continued. "Stepping back from the noise, the news, and even our daily responsibilities from time to time gives us space to recharge, reflect, and find our center again."