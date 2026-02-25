Timothy Busfield's Wife Melissa Gilbert Slammed for 'Making Light of' Husband’s Child Abuse Charges in 'Strange' Video

Article continues below advertisement

After actor Timothy Busfield pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal sexual contact of a minor and child abuse, his wife, Melissa Gilbert, shared what some called a "strange" video of herself singing and dancing on social media. In a clip posted on Monday, February 23, to the official Instagram page for the Little House on the Prairie actress’ lifestyle company Modern Prairie, she is seen singing and dancing to Des’ree’s 1994 song “You Gotta Be.” The video features Gilbert, 61, singing along to the lyrics, “You gotta be bad. You gotta be bold. You gotta be wiser.”

Melissa Gilbert Ridiculed for Dancing Through Husband's Charges

Source: OfficialModernPrairie/Instagram Actress Melissa Gilbert posted a strange video of herself as her husband faces serious charges.

Accompanying her video was a caption that read: "It’s Monday … and we’re starting this week the Modern Prairie way, together. Melissa’s been singing the chorus of a Des’ree song ‘You gotta be bad, you gotta be bold, you gotta be wiser." “So here’s our invitation: Sing it with us. Out loud. In the car. In the kitchen. Wherever you are on your journey right now. Because life isn’t a straight path. It twists. It surprises. It humbles. It strengthens. And somewhere along the way, we become a little braver… a little steadier… a little wiser,” the caption continued. “This week, let the song be your reminder: You’ve handled hard things before. You’re still growing. And you don’t have to walk this road alone. . . . if you’re singing along with us today. Stronger? Wiser? Both?” she concluded.

Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield Have Been Married Nearly 13 Years

Source: MEGA Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield tied the knot in 2013.

While some fans appreciated the post, others found it unsettling in light of Gilbert’s husband’s serious charges. One user commented, "Strange,” while another wrote, "I sure wouldn't be making light of any of this. Shameful." Busfield, 68, who has been married to Gilbert for nearly 13 years, was indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor (child under 13) on February 6. The West Wing actor pleaded not guilty to all charges on February 10, and on February 11, he requested to waive his arraignment and appearances in court for all pretrial proceedings, which the judge granted.

Timothy Busfield Has Denied All Allegations Against Him

Source: MEGA Actor Timothy Busfield surrendered to police on January 13 and has since been released from custody.

Busfield was accused of child sexual abuse allegations in a January 9 warrant issued by the Albuquerque Police Department, which alleged that the Thirtysomething actor engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with two 11-year-old boys, whose identities have been withheld from the public. The alleged victims' parents told the arresting officer that the minors met Busfield on the set of the FOX series The Cleaning Lady, where he served as a director and they were child actors. Busfield surrendered to police on January 13 and has denied the allegations. "I did not do anything," he said in a video obtained by TMZ on the day of his surrender. “They're all lies and I did not do anything to those little boys and I'm gonna fight it. I'm gonna fight it with a great team, and I'm gonna be exonerated, I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies."

Melissa Gilbert Has Stood By Her Husband

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield was released from custody on January 20.