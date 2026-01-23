NEWS Timothy Busfield's Wife Melissa Gilbert Was 'Sick With Worry' That 'Something Would Happen' to Him in Jail Amid Child Sexual Abuse Charges Source: mega; kqre The 'Little House on the Prairie' alum is 'grateful' her husband has been released from custody. Allie Fasanella Jan. 23 2026, Updated 4:52 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Melissa Gilbert broke down upon hearing that husband Timothy Busfield would be released from custody. The West Wing actor charged with child sexual abuse spent a week locked up in a New Mexico jail but was freed on Tuesday, January 20, as he awaits his trial. "The court hearing was obviously very emotional and stressful," an insider told an outlet. "Things are clearly far from over, but the main focus of getting Tim out of jail was accomplished. They’re both very grateful. Melissa has been sick with worry that something would happen to him in jail."

'She Believes He's Innocent'

Source: mega Melissa Gilbert 'stands with and supports' husband Timothy Busfield.

The same source noted that the couple, who married in 2013, is "very involved" in working with Busfield's legal defense team. "They have this huge group of friends that support and check in on them every day," the insider added. "Melissa is very grateful for the support. She'll be attending all the court hearings with Tim. She believes he's innocent." The Little House on the Prairie alum, 61, previously expressed her support for the 68-year-old Field of Dreams actor in a January 13 statement that read, "Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time. We ask that their privacy be respected."

What Is Timothy Busfield Accused Of?

Source: kqre Timothy Busfield was accused of molesting two male child actors.

Busfield has been accused and charged with molesting male child actors on the set of a television show he directed. Gilbert's declaration of support came shortly after the Emmy winner professed his innocence in a video from his lawyer's office before surrendering to law enforcement. "I'm going to confront these lies. They're horrible. They're all lies...and I did not do anything to those little boys," the actor proclaimed. "And I'm going to fight 'em. I'm going to fight with a great team, and I'm going to be exonerated. I know I am, 'cause this is all so wrong."

Timothy Busfield Denies Molesting the Young Boys

Source: mega The 'West Wing' actor has claimed he didn't 'do anything to those little boys.'

Busfield denied the child s-- abuse accusations against him again as he sat behind bars. "The State’s attempt to transform responsible self-surrender into aggravating conduct only underscores the absence of genuine evidence of dangerousness," stated opposition documents from Albuquerque attorneys Amber Fayerberg and Christopher Dodd.

Source: mega Timothy Busfield believes prosecutors have 'no reliable proof.'