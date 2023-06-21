Tina Turner's Son Ike Jr. Arrested on Possession Charges After Trying 'to Eat' Drugs to Keep Them From Police
Late great singer Tina Turner's son Ike Jr. was arrested and charged with crack cocaine possession and tampering with evidence just over two weeks before his mother's death.
The 64-year-old was stopped by Alvin, Tex., authorities on Saturday, May 6, around midnight after cops noticed either one of the headlights or one of his tail lights of his 2013 Ford Fusion had gone out. However, in a follow-up search of the vehicle, police discovered 1.7 grams of cocaine and .7 grams of methamphetamine in the car.
"He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him," police Captain Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin Police Department explained in a statement.
Jessica Salinas-Esquivel, who was riding with Ike Jr. in the car at the time of the routine traffic stop, was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to the police report.
This news comes nearly one month after Tina's rep confirmed the "Proud Mary" songstress had passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, May 24, at 83 years old.
"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," the somber statement read. "With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."
Aside from Ike Jr., the singer shared late son Ronnie with with ex-husband Ike Turner, who she was married to from 1962 to 1978. Ronnie died outside of his Los Angeles home in December 2022 from metastatic colon carcinoma.
Tina also had son Raymond Craig with ex Raymond Hill. However, he too tragically passed away at 59-years-old four years earlier in July 2018. His body was discovered in his Studio City home. The cause of death was later determined to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
