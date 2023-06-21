Tina Turner's Son Ike Jr. Arrested on Possession Charges After Trying 'to Eat' Drugs to Keep Them From Police

Late great singer Tina Turner's son Ike Jr. was arrested and charged with crack cocaine possession and tampering with evidence just over two weeks before his mother's death.

The 64-year-old was stopped by Alvin, Tex., authorities on Saturday, May 6, around midnight after cops noticed either one of the headlights or one of his tail lights of his 2013 Ford Fusion had gone out. However, in a follow-up search of the vehicle, police discovered 1.7 grams of cocaine and .7 grams of methamphetamine in the car.