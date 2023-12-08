Tish Cyrus Declares She's 'Team Miley' Amid Singer's Rift With Dad Billy Ray

"Billy Ray was hoping things would get better now that they're married, but if anything, Miley's even more upset," an insider revealed, noting that the chart-topper pledged her allegiance to Tish — who split from Billy Ray in 2022 — in the family feud.

"Miley always sided with her mom in the divorce. Whenever Miley gets anxious, Tish is there to comfort her and talk it through," the source explained.

Per the insider, Miley gave ultimatums to her siblings, Brandi, Trace, Noah and Braison, to choose sides. "Noah and Braison are still very close to Billy Ray and have accepted Firerose," the insider noted. "So if forced to choose, they’ll take his side."