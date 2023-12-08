Tish Cyrus Declares She's 'Team Miley' Amid Singer's Rift With Dad Billy Ray
Tish Cyrus is making her stance known!
The matriarch, 56, took to Instagram on Thursday, December 7, to gush over her daughter Miley Cyrus and made it clear whose side she's on amid "The Climb" singer's alleged rift with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.
"So proud to be a part of this TEAM…. 'Team Miley' I adore and respect each and every one of these amazing humans so much! ❤️ photo cred @vijatm," Tish captioned the photo of herself, Miley and her employees.
The support comes as the relationship between Miley, 31, and the "Achy Breaky Heart" vocalist, 62, has allegedly hit a rough patch after Billy Ray married Australian singer Firerose, 34.
"Billy Ray was hoping things would get better now that they're married, but if anything, Miley's even more upset," an insider revealed, noting that the chart-topper pledged her allegiance to Tish — who split from Billy Ray in 2022 — in the family feud.
"Miley always sided with her mom in the divorce. Whenever Miley gets anxious, Tish is there to comfort her and talk it through," the source explained.
Per the insider, Miley gave ultimatums to her siblings, Brandi, Trace, Noah and Braison, to choose sides. "Noah and Braison are still very close to Billy Ray and have accepted Firerose," the insider noted. "So if forced to choose, they’ll take his side."
The divides within the family were clear during Tish's recent wedding to Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, Calif., on August 20.
The Hannah Montana actress, along with Brandi and Trace — whom she shares with ex-husband Baxter Neal Helson — were present for the big day. However, Noah and Braison were notably absent from the celebration.
“They didn’t go because they don’t approve of the marriage, it’s as simple as that,” an insider dished. “They love their mom but it’s been super difficult for them to get used to her with anyone but their dad.”
Miley was reportedly furious over her other siblings not showing up for their mom for her special day. "She's very frustrated and disappointed with Noah and Braison," said the source. "It saddens her because she adores Dominic and can see he's a great match for her mother."
Tish was especially upset over her children's absence. "It broke her heart that Noah and Braison skipped her big day," said the insider. "She truly believes Dominic is her soulmate and that it's time for all the kids to grow up and get used to that."