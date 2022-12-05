T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Removed From Air Amid 'Good Morning America' Affair Scandal
It seems Good Morning America anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach may be temporarily leaving their posts on the long-running ABC morning program this week amid rumors surrounding the pair’s months-long extramarital affair.
Reporters Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez are set to take over Holmes and Robach’s spots as GMA3 hosts as the network determines how to handle the unfolding scandal, sources close to a news outlet spilled.
"There is massive confusion internally," an unnamed insider explained of the media giant’s frantic reaction, adding that in the meantime, ABC News president Kim Godwin “has taken them off the air while they deal with this internally.”
'GMA' CO-HOST ROBIN ROBERTS CONFRONTED T.J. HOLMES & AMY ROBACH ABOUT RELATIONSHIP RUMORS PRIOR TO SECRET COUPLE'S EXPOSED AFFAIR
The decision comes after the pair continued to appear on GMA3 as rumors of their bombshell affair dominated headlines, a sentiment the pair subtly joked about during a segment on Friday, December 2.
“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday," Holmes sarcastically quipped to Robach, who he is rumored to be dating.
WHAT RUMORS? T.J. HOLMES & AMY ROBACH LAUGH ABOUT HAVING A 'GREAT WEEK' FOLLOWING AFFAIR ALLEGATIONS
“I just want this one to keep going and going and going,” the anchorwoman joked back of the pair’s “great week.” “Just enjoying it."
Two days prior, Holmes and Robach's six-month-long affair was outed in a shocking report, complete with photos of the couple looking cozy while enjoying a romantic getaway to a cabin in upstate, New York, a revelation that while evidently frustration, seemingly came as a form of relief to the pair.
“They’re two consenting adults, who ended up loving each other,” a source close with the controversial lovebirds spilled, noting that while the leaks were “not how they wanted [news of their relationship] to come out," having their romance in the open is "also kind of a relief" for the pair.
Holmes and Robach are both in the process of separating from their respective spouses, both anchors calling it quits on their marriages back in August.
Daily Mail previously reported on the reporters' uncertain futures at Good Morning America.