T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Removed From Air Amid 'Good Morning America' Affair Scandal

It seems Good Morning America anchors T.J. Holmes and​​ Amy Robach may be temporarily leaving their posts on the long-running ABC morning program this week amid rumors surrounding the pair’s months-long extramarital affair.

Reporters Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez are set to take over Holmes and Robach’s spots as GMA3 hosts as the network determines how to handle the unfolding scandal, sources close to a news outlet spilled.