What Rumors? T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Laugh About Having A 'Great Week' Following Affair Allegations
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are laughing off their headline-making week. During the Friday, December 2, broadcast of the third hour of Good Morning America, the rumored lovebirds seemed to joke about the past few days, which saw their alleged extramarital affair being exposed to the public.
“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday," the former CNN star said to his rumored girlfriend and co-anchor, who jokingly asked if it really was too bad.
Holmes went on to sarcastically note that it had been a “great week” adding, “I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoying it."
The journalists' witty banter comes mere days after their supposed romance was made public, as photos of the pair getting cozy during a trip to upstate New York hit the press.
“They’re two consenting adults, who ended up loving each other,” an insider close to the television personalities explained. “It’s not how they wanted [news of their relationship] to come out, but it’s also kind of a relief.”
Both Holmes, who has been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010, and Robach, who wed Andrew Shue the same year, are in the process of officially divorcing their respective spouses.
However, not each of their former partners were very happy with the news of their relationship. As OK! previously reported, Fiebig was "blindsided" by the news of her spouse getting together with the 20/20 host. “She’s devastated. She had no idea,” a source spilled.
“They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out," the insider close to the estranged couple, who share 8-year-old daughter Sabine, noted.
Holmes and Robach's supposed tryst was thrust in to the media on Wednesday, November 30, after photos of the pair getting close and holding hands in the back of an Uber were released. Despite accusations that they had stepped outside of their marriages, both reporters say their romance began after.
"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the insider revealed. "The relationship didn't start until after that."