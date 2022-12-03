What Rumors? T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Laugh About Having A 'Great Week' Following Affair Allegations

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are laughing off their headline-making week. During the Friday, December 2, broadcast of the third hour of Good Morning America, the rumored lovebirds seemed to joke about the past few days, which saw their alleged extramarital affair being exposed to the public.

“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday," the former CNN star said to his rumored girlfriend and co-anchor, who jokingly asked if it really was too bad.

