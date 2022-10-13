Making Amends? T.J. Miller Says Ryan Reynolds Reached Out To Him Over 'Deadpool' Comments
T.J. Miller has confirmed that he and Ryan Reynolds have settled their feud. After the stand-up comedian dished about how mean the Hollywood hunk allegedly was to him on the set of Deadpool, Miller revealed Reynolds reached out to mend fences.
"It was really cool. He emailed me the next day ... It was a misunderstanding. So I emailed him back and now it's, like, fine," Miller said during a Wednesday, October 12, appearance on SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts.
"It was very cool for him to say, 'Hey, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.' And I kind of said, 'You know, I'm not,' and then we sort of just hashed it out really quickly," the Silicon Valley star explained.
As OK! previously reported, while Miller starred as blunt bartender Weasel in the action packed franchise, his relationship with The Proposal star was not always great.
"As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I'm Weasel," the funnyman spilled in a recent interview. "He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'"
Miller said Reynolds even went on to humiliate him in front of the cast and crew and would most likely not like to work with him ever again. "I don't wish them any ill will. I think [Reynolds] should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies," the How to Train Your Dragon actor stated. "I just think he doesn't like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that."
"What's ridiculous is it was just me telling a story from on set that I thought was weird. That was it. But I just wasn't thinking about how the media will immediately [run with that]," he continued. "That's a big problem I have in general, is kind of not thinking about what the repercussions of saying this or that would be."