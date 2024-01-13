OK Magazine
‘A Distraction’: Taylor Swift Will Be Blamed If Travis Kelce Doesn’t Make the Super Bowl, NFL Star Brett Favre Claims

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 13 2024, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

Brett Favre speculated Kansas City Chiefs supporters may not be a fan of Taylor Swift for long!

The NFL alum recently made comments regarding the relationship between the pop sensation and professional tight end Travis Kelce.

taylor travis
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are dating.

When the former Green Bay Packers player, 54, was asked on Saturday, January 13, if he thinks the musician, 34, is a “distraction” for the athlete, also 34, he replied, “I think it’ll be a distraction if they don’t make it to the Super Bowl.”

“If they don’t win it or get to the Super Bowl, people are going to say, ‘That’s why,'” he added of the “Lavender Haze” singer, who began publicly dating Kelce in September.

Despite his remarks about Swift, Favre believes the Chiefs still have a good chance of taking home the title this year.

“Until someone proves me otherwise, I think they’ll go all the way,” he shared before noting the Baltimore Ravens are also an “outstanding” team.

brett favre
Source: MEGA

Brett Favre won the Super Bowl in 1997.

The Chiefs are set to play the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., though it is unclear if Swift will be in attendance.

As OK! previously reported, insiders have recently spilled about the famous pair’s romance, noting it has gotten more and more serious over the last few months.

While some people claim Kelce has only been dating the blonde beauty for her status, one source refuted the idea.

"He truly fell in love with her — he’s not using her for fame," they insisted, pointing out the relationship is not a money-grabbing opportunity for Kelce.

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift debuted her Eras Tour in 2023.

brett favre

"But there’s no denying the timing was perfect. Their relationship pushed his plan into overdrive," they noted.

Many argue Swift put her boyfriend "on the map," as her attendance at the games has greatly upped viewership, however, this does not phase the Grammy winner.

"She’s one of the most famous people in the world, so how could she not be fine with it? She’s impressed by his achievements," the insider explained.

The source continued: "They’re both super competitive and ambitious, which is part of why they’re so good for each other. They’re the new Hollywood power couple!"

travis kelce
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift previously address the publicity their relationship has gotten in her interview for Time's 2023 Person of the Year.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," she said.

Source: OK!

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other," Swift added.

TMZ spoke with Favre.

