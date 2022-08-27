Todd Chrisley Claims He's 'Not Perfect' Instead Of Admitting To Fraud

Earlier this summer, both Todd and Julie were convicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, wire fraud and conspiracy. The couple is scheduled for sentencing in October. They face up to 30 years behind bars.

The couple have yet to admit to their crimes — even after conviction — but they have opened up on learning from their bad decisions as they await sentencing.

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY SHARES CRYPTIC INSTAGRAM POST MONTHS AFTER PARENTS' FRAUD CONVICTION

“Some of the worst decisions that we made were some of the ones that we learned the most from,” Julie said during their joint podcast. Todd added, "So, ultimately, that doesn’t mean that they were the worst decisions. Because if we learned something greatly from that bad decision that we made, then we’re better for it.”