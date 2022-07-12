Family Update Savannah Chrisley Reveals How Parents Todd & Julie Are Coping After Fraud Conviction
Savannah Chrisley has opened up for the first time about how she and her loved ones have been dealing with parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's fraud conviction. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 24, gave her listeners an update on the Monday, July 11, episode of the family's “Chrisley Confessions” podcast.
“There’s been so much happening in life, I don’t even know where to be begin,” Savannah admitted during the episode. “But you have to just take [life] as it comes, and you have to take it day by day. So that’s kind of where we’re at.”
SAVANNAH CHRISLEY JOKES ABOUT BEING 'TOXIC' FOLLOWING EX-FIANCE'S RECENT MENTAL HEALTH SCARE
“It’s hard to live in the world that we live in. I feel like as time goes on, people are becoming more and more sensitive,” the blonde beauty said. “And how you’re going to become more sensitive to your emotions but less sensitive to other people’s emotions is mind boggling to me. … The things that people have said since everything has gone down is just baffling.”
“If you actually took your time to get to know … our truth and to give us a chance, then maybe you would see it a little different,” she continued noting that the “hateful” criticism of her family “drives me up a wall.”
“At the end of the day, we’re bound and determined to win in life,” Savannah explained. “It doesn’t matter all of the negative stuff that has happened, if we continue to do right, treat people right, and stand in our truth, then [we will] win.”
DID SAVANNAH CHRISLEY BREAK OFF HER ENGAGEMENT TO NIC KERDILES? — HERE'S WHAT WE KNOW
As OK! reported, Todd and Julie were convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, while the matriarch was also convicted of wire fraud.
In court, Assistant US Attorney Annalise Peters claimed the reality stars forged docs to obtain more than $30 million in loans. According to Insider, she told the jury, "They lie through their teeth to get whatever they want, whenever they want it."