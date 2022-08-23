Savannah Chrisley Shares Cryptic Instagram Post Months After Parents' Fraud Conviction
Fans are speculating that Savannah Chrisley has taken a jab at her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, months after they were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion. On Monday, August 22, the reality star took to her Instagram Story with a cryptic text post speaking about individuals who can make life more complicated.
“Never forget 3 types of people in your life,” reads the post. “1. Who helped you in your difficult times. 2. Who left you in difficult times. 3. Who put you in difficult times.”
Although the 24-year-old Growing Up Chrisley alum didn’t elaborate further, some believe the words were aimed at the reality staple’s 'rents and their ongoing legal battle.
In early June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were both convicted on several charges, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud following a two-week trial in Atlanta. Julie was also found guilty on an additional wire fraud charge.
The pair were allegedly "disappointed with the verdict" and are expected "to appeal” the decision, their attorney, Bruce Morris, explained at the time of the verdict.
While Savannah has shared several posts hinting at her mental state and self-reliance in the aftermath of the trial, the TV personality also directly addressed her parents' legal woes in an Instagram post earlier this summer, featuring several family photos and a quote from author Zanna Keithley.
"This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can,” Savannah wrote on June 16, adding that “there is only so much” she could “comment on legally at this moment. I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed,” she continued, seemingly hinting at her parents’ alleged intention to appeal.
Although the reality staple said she felt “let down by God” amid the devastating news, she stated that she was holding tight to her faith, ending the post with an optimistic message for her family’s supporters.
“Thank you to all of those that continue to stand by our sides,” she wrote. “This fight isn’t over. Now let’s get back to work. Now is my time to break the glass ceiling - no matter what comes my way I WILL succeed.”