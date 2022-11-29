Todd & Julie Chrisley 'Devastated' As They Prepare To Head To Prison For A Combined 19 Years
Todd and Julie Chrisley are getting their affairs in order before beginning their prison sentences. After being ordered to spend a combined 19 years behind bars for bank fraud, insiders close to the reality television family revealed they are "distraught" by the judge's decision.
“The family is devastated,” a source revealed of their reaction to the Monday, November 21, ruling. “She [Julie] didn’t think she’d have to serve time and that she would be able to serve time from home.”
“They have said they are being made an example of because they are public figures. But it’s all just excuses for their behavior instead of accepting it," the insider dished.
After being found guilty by a jury in June, Todd received 12 years in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie was sentenced to seven years for the same crimes with an additional wire fraud charge.
Despite the severity of their crimes, a source claimed the family “kept telling producers they were innocent” and that the trial “would all blow over.”
In the aftermath of their sentencing, the USA Network canceled all of the family's reality shows including Chrisley Knows Best, Growing Up Chrisley and Love Limo. “Producers are not in communication with the Chrisleys any longer,” the source spilled about the fate of their reality empire.
The couple's 26-year-old daughter, Savannah Chrisley, revealed she would be taking custody of Todd and Julie's son, Grayson, 16, and their adopted granddaughter, Chloe, 10. “I come home Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family,” she revealed on the Tuesday, November 22, episode of her "Unlocked" podcast. “I’ve never been away from my family for the holidays.”
The Chrisley are trying to appeal their convictions with the help of their attorney Alex Little. "Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family," the lawyer said in a Tuesday, November 22, statement. "But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions."
Us Weekly spoke to an insider about how "devastated" the Chrisley family is.