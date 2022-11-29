Todd & Julie Chrisley 'Devastated' As They Prepare To Head To Prison For A Combined 19 Years

Todd and Julie Chrisley are getting their affairs in order before beginning their prison sentences. After being ordered to spend a combined 19 years behind bars for bank fraud, insiders close to the reality television family revealed they are "distraught" by the judge's decision.

“The family is devastated,” a source revealed of their reaction to the Monday, November 21, ruling. “She [Julie] didn’t think she’d have to serve time and that she would be able to serve time from home.”

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY ADMITS SHE'S BEEN 'SO ANGRY' SINCE PARENTS TODD & JULIE'S FRAUD CONVICTION