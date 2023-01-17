Todd & Julie Chrisley Begin Prison Sentences For Bank Fraud & Tax Evasion

The controversial couple was sentenced in November 2022 after being found guilty in June in their bank fraud and tax evasion case. The Chrisley Knows Best stars filed motions asking for bail penning an appeal, but the judge denied their request — so they began their prison sentences as planned.

In the weeks leading up to their next several years in prison, the convicted duo insisted they were living everyday like it was their last. And while they refrained from touching on their case, their children have been very open about how their family has been handling this troubling time.