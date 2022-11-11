Savannah Chrisley Reflects On 'The Person' She 'Wants To Be' As Parents Todd & Julie Await Sentencing For Fraud Conviction
Savannah Chrisley is striving to be the best version of herself after her parents, Todd and Julie, were found guilty of several fraud charges.
“The person I want to be ❤️,” the 25-year-old wrote alongside a motivational quote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 10.
“The best kind of people are like sunshine,” the message from author Charlotte Freeman's Momentary Happiness account began.
“They forgive others instead seek revenge. They are patient with your struggles. They are there for you no matter the situation. They make you feel safe, loved and understood," the quote continued. "They help you without expecting anything in return. They listen attentively. They ask you to message them when you get home safe. They are there for you during the lows just as much as the highs. They check up on you when you are quiet.”
Savannah tends to repost words of encouragement and frequently refers back to her relationship with God ever since Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. (The reality star couple remains free on bond until their scheduled sentencing on Monday, November 21.)
In a recent episode of her "Unlocked" podcast, the media personality opened up about her family's situation while having a heart-to-heart with her mother — who was also convicted of wire fraud in addition to the dynamic duo's other various charges.
"You’re handling it way better than I am," Savannah confessed to Julie in her podcast episode that aired Tuesday, October 25.
The What's Cooking With Julie Chrisley star seemed to disagree with her daughter's statement, but Savannah pointed out that her parents are still able to look towards God as their sentencing date nears. The famous parents face up to 30 years in federal prison.
"I’m just over here angry, because it’s like, how is a God that’s supposed to be so loving and so full of hope [OK with this]? How do you feel so hopeless?" the blonde babe questioned, as she added her feelings of frustration, “because my whole life could change. And I don’t mean money.”
"The two people that I’ve always had there for me and that’s been my support system and who I’ve leaned on, because I’m there for everyone else: my siblings, my friends, whoever it may be," Savannah concluded, "But I always know I can be there for them because y’all have been there for me or you are there for me."