Savannah Chrisley Is 'Grieving The Loss Of Parents That Are Still Alive' Ahead Of Todd & Julie Chrisley's Prison Sentences
Weeks before her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to begin serving a combined 19 years behind bars, Savannah Chrisley is getting candid about her mom and dad’s legal woes.
Earlier this week, Savannah, 25, opened up about grappling with her parents impending incarceration, detailing how she’s "grieving the loss of parents that are still alive."
"In my mind, I'm like, 'I can't move on with my life,'" she told her future sister-in-law, Emmy Medders, during a recent installment of her “Unlocked” podcast. "'Until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married. I can't have a kid.'"
Despite this inclination to put her life on pause as her mom and dad respectively serve 12 and 9 years in prison after being convicted of several crimes, including conspiracy to commit tax evasion, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and bank fraud, Savannah is confident her parents will "get to be a part of" her life.
"Dad was like, 'I may not be here in front of you, but I'm still alive," she recalled of a discussion with Todd, who alongside Julie, are set to begin their sentences on January 17. "'I'm still fighting. You don't have to live a day without speaking to me.'"
This isn’t the first time the Chrisley Knows Best alum has spoken out about her family’s legal struggles. Back in November, Savannah invited her Julie onto her podcast, where she recounted the anger she felt after her parents were found guilty.
"I’m just over here angry, because it’s like, how is a God that’s supposed to be so loving and so full of hope [OK with this]?” Savannah mused, before asking "how do you feel so hopeless?"
“My whole life could change. And I don’t mean money,” the star continued. "The two people that I’ve always had there for me and that’s been my support system and who I’ve leaned on, because I’m there for everyone else: my siblings, my friends, whoever it may be.”
Even so, the star said she’ll stand by her famous parents, adding, "I always know I can be there for them because y’all have been there for me or you are there for me."