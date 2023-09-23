Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles, 29, Dies in Heartbreaking Motorcycle Accident
Growing Up Chrisley star Savannah Chrisley’s ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, was tragically reported dead in Tennessee on Saturday, September 23.
The Nashville Police Department confirmed Nic’s passing, after he was found with sustained fatal injuries from colliding into the side of a BMW. The former NHL star reportedly ran through a stop sign on his motorcycle in a residential area of north-central Nashville.
The incident occurred at 3:30 a.m. shortly after the 29-year-old had posted a photo of himself posing on his motorcycle on Instagram, which he captioned, “Night rider.”
Nic was taken to a nearby hospital immediately, though the medical professionals were not able to save him. The authorities detailed that neither drivers were impaired at the time of the accident. The situation is still under investigation as the exact reason for the crash has yet to be determined.
Nic formerly played for the Anaheim Ducks from 2016-2018. However, after his short professional career ended, he became a real estate broker in the Nashville area, which was claimed to be his calling.
Savannah has yet to publicly address the passing of her former lover.
Nic was previously engaged to the second daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley from 2019 and 2020, until the reality TV personality called off the marriage. Nic was known for his appearance on the family’s program Chrisley Knows Best, which ran for 10 seasons before Todd and Julie were sentenced to jail for fraud and tax evasion.
At the time of Nic and Savannah’s split, she opened up about the couple’s relationship.
"When we got engaged, I feel like it was for all the wrong reasons. When he proposed, I knew it shouldn't have been happening," she told TMZ. "It was filmed, it was on TV. His family was there, my family was there. It was not the way I would want it to go down, ever."
As OK! previously reported, Savannah and her family will be starting a new reality TV series despite their parent’s incarceration.
Savannah recently explained that the show will take a separate approach from the family’s past ventures, saying, "for the first time, we'll actually be allowed to touch on the legal matters and be outspoken about that."
The blonde beauty said the new series is "so fun, so interesting, [and] very different."
The latest show was announced to be a "continuation of their story," where fans will see the clan as they "truly are — just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever."
It will cover what it’s like for Savannah, 26, to be the guardian of her brother Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, 10.
"It's definitely testing me, but helping to be a bonus parent for my siblings, it's been the hardest but most rewarding job I will ever have," she said about parenting the two minors. "I get out there every day and I wanna make a better life for these two kids. It's gonna touch on that."
WRKN News 2 reported on Kerdiles death.