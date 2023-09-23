Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles, 29, Dies in Heartbreaking Motorcycle Accident

The incident occurred at 3:30 a.m. shortly after the 29-year-old had posted a photo of himself posing on his motorcycle on Instagram, which he captioned, “Night rider.”

Nic was taken to a nearby hospital immediately, though the medical professionals were not able to save him. The authorities detailed that neither drivers were impaired at the time of the accident. The situation is still under investigation as the exact reason for the crash has yet to be determined.