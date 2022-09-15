Madonna & Tokischa Tease Raunchy Music Video: 'We're Bad Girls'
Madonna is continuing to prove that she's not afraid to push the envelope! On Tuesday, September 13, the superstar shared yet another sneak peek at her and Tokischa's music video for their upcoming duet.
The split-second clip showed the mom-of-six wearing a hot pink outfit with matching sunglasses, and she has one hand on her collaborator's behind with the other on her head. Tokischa, clad in blue, seems to be sitting on Madge's lap.
"We are Bad Girls! …………….Our Song is out on September 19! 🚚🚚🚚 !" Madonna captioned the post, which left some fans dissatisfied.
As OK! previously shared, a chunk of the crooner's supporters have been disappointed that she's strayed so far from her iconic persona. "God where is 80s Madonna," one fan questioned in the comments. "That was way better." Echoed another, "Tasteless and trashy. Was a die hard fan for over 20 years, not anymore."
The 64-year-old has ignored the backlash and hasn't tamed her wild ways — especially when she's hanging out with Tokischa. Aside from sharing photos of them dirty dancing, she actually locked lips with the Dominican rapper during a Pride concert.
Despite the PDA, it seems to be all platonic between the two women, as Madonna has been getting to know 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell. The two first sparked dating rumors over Labor Day Weekend when an insider claimed they were kissing, adding, "She and Andrew were being very openly affectionate all night, snuggling and cuddling in the booth."
Though she hasn't addressed the speculation, she has posted a few photos of them on her Instagram page.
The new fling comes several months after she and Ahlamalik Williams reportedly ended their three-year romance. At the time, a source claimed things had been "on and off for a while."
"There’s a lot of love but for now they have decided to separate. They are still on good terms and there are no hard feelings but they are at different places with their lives," the insider said. "With them both working on other things, it was hard to keep their romance alight."