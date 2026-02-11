Tom Brady and Alix Earle Don't Seem 'Particularly Into Each Other' Despite Flirty Outings, Body Language Expert Shares

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Brady and Alix Earle were the talk of the town over Super Bowl weekend as the stars continue to fuel dating rumors after first being seen together on New Year's Eve. While the two were seen dancing close at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday, February 7, body language expert Inbaal Honigman exclusively spilled to OK! that they are definitely not an official couple.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Brady Appears to Be the More Interested One

Source: @alixearle/instagram Alix Earle and Tom Brady were seen dancing at a pre-Super Bowl party.

After seeing a video of the two grooving, Hongiman noted that while the retired NFL star, 48, is "trying to make a good impression," Earle, 25, "may have lost interest" in him. "He is seen leaning towards her, interested in her presence and attentive to her conversation," the expert shared on behalf of Casino.org. "Tom's big and bright smile is polite rather than passionate, as if he's not sure how to express interest in her, so he goes for the easiest common denominator of a smile and a dance." She also noticed the athlete using his "shoulders a lot," which could mean "he's trying to make himself seem strong and dominant."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega A body language expert believes the athlete is more interested in pursuing something with Alix Earle than she is.

"On the other hand, Alix is a little less involved in their little dance. Even though her arms are wide to the sides, which is a welcoming gesture, she is clearly seen holding on to her drink and her phone. This distraction in her hand as she holds on to her stuff is an indication that she's not focusing all of her attention on Tom," Honigman said. "The glass and the phone give her an excuse to look at something else, if she needs to check out of the situation."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'She Wants for Him to Find Her Attractive'

Source: @alixearle/instagram The body language expert thinks the social media star still wants Brady's 'approval.'

Nonetheless, Hongiman believes the Dancing With the Stars alum still wants Brady's attention. "She is displaying her body towards him, facing him fully and not trying to cover herself with her hands or accessories, which does suggest that she wants for him to find her attractive," spilled the body language guru. "Alix's dancing shows that she wants Tom's approval and wants for him to focus on her."

Is Their Behavior Just a PR Stunt?

Source: mega The two's flirty dynamic isn't a 'PR stunt,' the body language expert insisted.