Tom Brady Dances Up Against Alix Earle During Private Super Bowl Bash Amid Romance Rumors

New couple alert? Tom Brady and Alix Earle appeared to be getting extra cozy on the dance floor during a private pre-Super Bowl party on February 7 — month after they were first seen in St. Barts. The NFL star, 48, and the influencer, 25, were spotted hanging out together at the bash in San Francisco, according to a video shared by Deumoxi.

Alix Earle and Tom Brady Got Cozy at the Party

The influencer met up with Tom Brady at the private party on Saturday.

Earle held a drink in her hand as Brady was smiling and dancing with her during the elaborate celebration. The two attended Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday evening, where their alleged romantic moment took place. The event also garnered A-list guests such as Kendall Jenner, Jay-Z, Sofía Vergara, J Balvin and more. The big game is set to go down in San Francisco on February 8, with the Seattle Seahawks facing off against the New England Patriots.

Alix Earle and Tom Brady Also Partied Together on New Year's Eve

Alix Earle and Tom Brady are both single.

Brady and Earle also separately stopped by the Madden Bowl on Friday night. Romance rumors surrounding the retired football player and the social media starlet began to swirl when they partied together on a boat in St Bart's on New Year's Eve. “A recently single Alix Earle [and] a less recently single Tom Brady were looking cozy at a yacht party last night," a source told Page Six early last month. “They were at a yacht party and met, and broke off from the larger group, talking for a lot of the night," the source went on, adding they seemed flirty during their meet-up.

Both the Former Athlete and the Influencer Are Currently Single

Alix Earle was in a two-year relationship with Braxton Berrios.

Both Brady and Earle have gone through their own breakups, with the YouTube announcing her split from Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios in December 2025. “Braxton and I are no longer together,” she revealed on TikTok at the time. “It’s just been really difficult for me.” “We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t got to see each other that often," Earle sighed.

Tom Brady was previously married to Gisele Bündchen.