Tom Brady Dances Up Against Alix Earle During Private Super Bowl Bash Amid Romance Rumors
Feb. 8 2026, Published 3:29 p.m. ET
New couple alert? Tom Brady and Alix Earle appeared to be getting extra cozy on the dance floor during a private pre-Super Bowl party on February 7 — month after they were first seen in St. Barts.
The NFL star, 48, and the influencer, 25, were spotted hanging out together at the bash in San Francisco, according to a video shared by Deumoxi.
Alix Earle and Tom Brady Got Cozy at the Party
Earle held a drink in her hand as Brady was smiling and dancing with her during the elaborate celebration.
The two attended Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday evening, where their alleged romantic moment took place. The event also garnered A-list guests such as Kendall Jenner, Jay-Z, Sofía Vergara, J Balvin and more.
The big game is set to go down in San Francisco on February 8, with the Seattle Seahawks facing off against the New England Patriots.
Alix Earle and Tom Brady Also Partied Together on New Year's Eve
Brady and Earle also separately stopped by the Madden Bowl on Friday night. Romance rumors surrounding the retired football player and the social media starlet began to swirl when they partied together on a boat in St Bart's on New Year's Eve.
“A recently single Alix Earle [and] a less recently single Tom Brady were looking cozy at a yacht party last night," a source told Page Six early last month.
“They were at a yacht party and met, and broke off from the larger group, talking for a lot of the night," the source went on, adding they seemed flirty during their meet-up.
Both the Former Athlete and the Influencer Are Currently Single
Both Brady and Earle have gone through their own breakups, with the YouTube announcing her split from Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios in December 2025.
“Braxton and I are no longer together,” she revealed on TikTok at the time. “It’s just been really difficult for me.”
“We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t got to see each other that often," Earle sighed.
“A part of me also really wants to be focusing on myself right now. I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs,” she said. "I want him to have someone who can be there for him 24/7 and support him. He wasn’t really expecting that of me … I constantly felt guilty.”
Brady was linked to model Irina Shayk after his 2022 divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The Russian model, 40, and the athlete have been in an on-again/off-again romance for years, with reports of them also rekindling their love in February 2025.