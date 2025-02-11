Tom Brady Can't Stop Laughing After He's Asked Hilarious Question About Bill Belichick's 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

In his "Sundae Conversation With Caleb Pressley" interview, the host asked if the 72-year-old ever followed Brady's strict TB12 diet when they worked together.

Tom Brady couldn't contain his laughter when he was asked a hilarious question about former coach Bill Belichick 's romance with much younger girlfriend Jordon Hudson .

"Sounds like it," Brady said, then letting out a chuckle. "I don't know. I don't follow it too much."

"What about his girlfriend? She looks and healthy as ever," Pressley quipped of the 24-year-old.

The former quarterback quipped he wouldn't rent a car on Hudson's behalf because he doesn't 'want any liability.'

Pressley kept a straight face when he followed up by asking the dad-of-three, "If Bill Belichick's girlfriend needed it, would you rent a car for her?" (In the U.S., you must be at least 25 to rent an automobile.)

Brady let out a laugh before falling back into a fit of laugher and trying to cover his smile with his hand.

After he was able to compose himself, he put his hand up and admitted, "I don't want any liability."