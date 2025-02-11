Tom Brady Can't Stop Laughing After He's Asked Hilarious Question About Bill Belichick's 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson
Tom Brady couldn't contain his laughter when he was asked a hilarious question about former coach Bill Belichick's romance with much younger girlfriend Jordon Hudson.
In his "Sundae Conversation With Caleb Pressley" interview, the host asked if the 72-year-old ever followed Brady's strict TB12 diet when they worked together.
"Nah. He's a big carb guy," the retired quarterback, 47, replied.
"What about his girlfriend? She looks and healthy as ever," Pressley quipped of the 24-year-old.
"Sounds like it," Brady said, then letting out a chuckle. "I don't know. I don't follow it too much."
Pressley kept a straight face when he followed up by asking the dad-of-three, "If Bill Belichick's girlfriend needed it, would you rent a car for her?" (In the U.S., you must be at least 25 to rent an automobile.)
Brady let out a laugh before falling back into a fit of laugher and trying to cover his smile with his hand.
After he was able to compose himself, he put his hand up and admitted, "I don't want any liability."
- Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Was 'Attracting Attention' at 2025 Super Bowl: 'She Likes to Get Her Picture Taken,' Andrew Zimmern Claims
- Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Slammed for Wearing 'Trashy' Gown to NFL Honors: 'Dressed Like an Escort'
- Bill Belichick, 72, and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Spark Engagement Rumors as Cheerleader Wears Massive Diamond Ring in New Orleans
As OK! reported, the unexpected couple has been under scrutiny for their 48-year age gap, though that hasn't stopped them from going on public dates together.
In fact, earlier this month, Hudson accompanied her man to the 2025 NFL Honors, where they were the subject of a joke by host Snoop Dogg.
"I've been a football fan for a long time ... back when the Cowboys was good and back when the Chiefs was bad..." the rapper, 53, said. "And I remember, what was it — Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet?"
The audience laughed and gasped at the joke, while Hudson had her mouth open in shock but let out a giggle.
The former college cheerleader also made headlines because of her outfit, as some people thought her skin-baring dress — which exposed her stomach — was "trashy."
That same weekend, the couple sparked engagement rumors when Hudson wore a sparkling diamond ring on that finger — however, they haven't commented on the gossip.
They wrapped up their Super Bowl festivities by going to the Sunday, February 9, game, where fellow attendee Andrew Zimmern witnessed the pair's different personalties.
"The stuff you never see anywhere else. The greatest football coach of all time (seated) and his girlfriend (standing) attracting a lot of attention up here in the suite," the chef, 63, captioned a photo of Hudson posing for photos while the NFL alum sat and ate. "She likes to stand and get her picture taken… and Bill doesn’t … #love #superbowl."
For the game, Hudson put together a custom leather jacket that featured 12 patches on it to honor how many times Belichick has coached in the Super Bowl.