Gisele Bündchen Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3, Expecting First Kid With Boyfriend Joaquim Valente After Tom Brady Split
Gisele Bündchen is pregnant with baby No. 3!
The model, who already kids Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, 35, a source confirmed to a news outlet on Monday, October 28.
"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the source said in a statement.
The star has been dating her Jiu-Jitsu instructor June 2023 — following her split from Brady.
The pair were first seen together in November 2022 when they visited Costa Rica with her two kids. Though they started off as friends, a source later revealed they were something more.
“She is secure and happy, and so busy with her life that she doesn’t have time to dwell on the negatives out there,” a source said at the time about her new relationship.
Even the model's two kiddos adore her new man.
"It’s so hard with divorce, but the kids know they’re together now. They really like Joaquim," another source dished.
"They were keeping things quiet — but recently there’s been more PDA; they’re happy to be affectionate with each other in public," the insider noted of Bündchen and Valente.
Meanwhile, the football star, 47, is currently single, but he seems to have adjusted to his ex moving on.
"He and Gisele made it sound like they grew apart and that their split was very amicable, but their marriage near the end was so bad it was scary," a third insider explained. "The past year has made a world of difference."
"He’s embraced co-parenting, dating here and there and he’s even made peace with Gisele," the source spilled of the Super Bowl champ.
Ultimately, it seems like the catwalk queen and Valente are in a good place, especially now they'll be parents. "They have been dating since June. They're taking it slow. They started out as great friends first. She's very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other," an insider said.
"They started out as friends,” another source added. “He was a huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce. Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce. Joaquim is a great guy. He is down to earth, kind and inspiring. Gisele was hesitant about dating after the divorce. It's been very natural for her to date Joaquim."
