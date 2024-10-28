Gisele Bündchen Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3, Expecting First Kid With Boyfriend Joaquim Valente After Tom Brady Split

Gisele Bündchen is pregnant with baby No. 3!

The model, who already kids Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, 35, a source confirmed to a news outlet on Monday, October 28.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the source said in a statement.