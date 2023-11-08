Irina Shayk Skips Over Question About Tom Brady After Romance Fizzles
Irina Shayk will not be talking about her brief fling with Tom Brady anytime soon.
In a new interview, the supermodel was asked about the infamous photos of herself and the former NFL star, 46, from over the summer. However, Shayk, 37, was unwilling to open up about anything that may or may not have happened between them.
"I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal," the runway star told the reporter, adding she had "no comment" about Brady.
"That’s why it’s called personal," Shayk emphasized. "Because it’s something that belongs to me. If one day I feel like I want to share it, I will."
As OK! previously reported, the two A-lister's short-lived love "fizzled" after they were first spotted together at a wedding in Italy in May. "Tom really likes Irina. They had chemistry. But the timing was off," a source spilled.
According to insiders, one of the reasons their relationship did not go the distance was that the ex-athlete was not ready to be in another partnership so soon after the end of his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. "Irina totally understood. Tom was married to Gisele for 13 years. There are no hard feelings."
"Tom and Irina's relationship has cooled off. They had fun together but it was hard to prioritize each other when they're both very busy and it just naturally fizzled out and ran its course," a separate source alleged.
During her time with Brady, the brunette beauty raised eyebrows when she was spotted getting cozy with baby daddy Bradley Cooper – with whom she shares 6-year-old daughter, Lea.
In the recent profile, Shayk dubbed the A Star Is Born actor, 48, "the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work."
Despite their equally hectic schedules, they both put their child at the top of their list of priorities. "We both take Lea everywhere with us," she explained. "She's super easy. Two days ago, I had to go to the gym, so I just got her a drawing book and said, 'Mama's working out.' She was drawing for an hour. Then we went to the Michael Kors fitting. She met all the girls."
Despite their great coparenting relationship, Shayk has reportedly been very supportive of Cooper's blossoming romance with Gigi Hadid. "Irina is on very friendly terms with Bradley and approves of Gigi dating him," a source spilled.
Elle conducted the interview with Shayk.