Irina Shayk 'Made the First Move' on Tom Brady, Insider Reveals: She 'Goes After What She Wants'
Irina Shayk is a woman on a mission.
As romance rumors between the stunner and Tom Brady heat up, a source doubled down on previous claims that it was Bradley Cooper's ex who went out of her way to link up with the recently single stud.
“By all accounts, Irina made the first move,” spilled the insider of when the duo met in May at billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick's wedding on the Italian island of Sardinia.
“Irina goes after what she wants, and she’s honest about being attracted to powerful, successful men who are tops in their fields" the source revealed, teasing that Shayk sees something special in Gisele Bündchen's ex-husband. "She’s telling pals that Tom is the ultimate G.O.A.T. He’s handsome, super talented, a great dad and rich — he checks all the boxes for her."
Brady is equally fascinated by Shayk, according to the source, as "Tom finds her gorgeous and exciting."
The brunette beauty "makes him feel like he’s really living life, not just going through the motions," they added following Brady's October 2022 divorce from the supermodel.
Aside from receiving the seal of approval from some of their friends who think "this could go the distance because they’re super compatible," the father of Shayk's daughter, Lea, is also on board.
Cooper apparently thinks Brady is “a far better choice than some of her past beaus,” as the actor’s main concern is their 6-year-old daughter. “He wants what’s best for Lea and doesn’t think she should meet her mom’s boyfriends until it becomes serious.”
Meanwhile, Bündchen isn't absolutely loving her ex's whirlwind romance, with the source noting that while "Gisele has moved on and says she isn’t concerned about Irina dating Tom," there is natural upset with the fact that he's moved on with "another model — and a younger one at that."
“She and Irina were friendly," claimed the source, "but there’s always a competitiveness in the modeling world.”
Brady and Bündchen share kids Benjamin and Vivian, while the retired quarterback is also dad to Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.
