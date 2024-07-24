OK Magazine
Tom Brady, 46, Sparks Dating Rumors With Model Brooks Nader, 27, After Chatting at Michael Rubin's Hamptons White Party

Photo of Tom Brady and image of Brooks Nader.
Source: MEGA; @brooksnader/Instagram

An insider claimed Tom Brady was seen hanging out with Brooks Nader at a Fourth of July bash.

By:

Jul. 24 2024, Updated 3:24 p.m. ET

Tom Brady almost made it out of Michael Rubin's white party rumor-free — until the athlete made headlines for allegedly chatting up model Brooks Nader.

According to a source, the legendary quarterback, 46, reportedly hit it off with Nader, 27, at the Fanatics CEO's annual Fourth of July bash in the Hamptons.

tom brady dating rumors model brooks nader hamptons white party
Source: @tombrady/instagram

Tom Brady is rumored to be dating Brooks Nader.

After talking to the model during the star-studded soirée, Brady has since been seen with Nader on numerous occasions, the insider claimed to Us Weekly.

Deuxmoi — a pseudonymous Instagram account covering all-things celebrity gossip — further fueled rumors during a recent episode of the "Deux U" podcast, claiming information about an alleged fling between Nader and Brady came from "two separate exclusive Deuxmoi sources."

tom brady dating rumors model brooks nader hamptons white party
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader reportedly hit it off with Tom Brady during Michael Rubin's July 4th party.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl's potential romance with Brady comes just weeks after Nader was rumored to be dating Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece — whom she brought to Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's elegant Rhode Island wedding back in June.

According to a Deuxmoi source, however, Nader's situation with the handsome royal was "super casual and just for fun."

tom brady dating rumors model brooks nader hamptons white party
Source: @tombrady/instagram

Tom Brady was linked to Kim Kardashian after Michael Rubin's white party last year.

Brady didn't escape Rubin's white party rumor-free in 2023 either, as there were whispers the former New England Patriots star and Kim Kardashian were an item after an insider in attendance at the summer event said the A-listers were "super flirty with each other."

At the time, the source claimed Brady and Kardashian were "seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night."

A separate confidante later confessed it was actually Emily Ratajkowski who caught Brady's eye during the exclusive party.

"He kept coming back to her. They were smiling at each other, then later huddled in private conversation," the source alleged of Brady and the Gone Girl actress.

MORE ON:
Tom Brady
Rumors surrounding Brady and the mom-of-one quickly fizzled out, however, as the athlete started to be seen having sleepovers and frequent outings with Irina Shayk.

The NFL alum and the Russian fashion model were said to have hit it off during a mutual friend's wedding on the Italian island of Sardinia.

tom brady dating rumors model brooks nader hamptons white party
Source: @michaelrubin/Instagram

Michael Rubin's 2023 white party was one of Tom Brady's first outings as a single man after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Seeing Brady as a bachelor was new territory for fans following his and Gisele Bündchen's marriage of more than a decade.

Brady and the Brazilian model shockingly divorced in October 2022 after tying the knot in 2009.

Source: OK!

The former spouses share two kids together: Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

Brady also shares his eldest son, Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

