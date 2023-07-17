Are Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Having a Fling? Michael Rubin Reveals Truth After Duo Was 'Super Flirty' at Hamptons Party
It seems Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are only together in fans' dreams.
Michael Rubin recently addressed rumors claiming the Hollywood A-listers were an item after Kardashian and Brady were reportedly spotted being "super flirty" at the CEO of Fanatics' famous Hamptons white party that happens annually in celebration of the fourth of July.
"Honestly, they're just friends," Rubin revealed to a reporter during an appearance at the Shawn Carter Foundation's 20-year anniversary black-tie gala on Friday night, July 14, in New York City. "It's just the crazy rumors that get out there."
"Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn't go out that much. It's a rare sighting. And Kim doesn't drink much," the billionaire boss man continued.
"So I think Kim's 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors," Rubin noted, admitted: "We always want to laugh about it."
Whispers spread rampantly regarding the possibility that Kardashian and Brady were having a fling after they allegedly spent a great deal of time together at the star-studded bash — alongside fellow famous attendees Kendall Jenner, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and more.
An insider in attendance at the elite event claimed Brady and Kardashian were "super flirty with each other," and were even "seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night."
The source further alleged Brady "is exactly [Kardashian's] type," though the SKIMS founder hasn't publicly shown interest in anyone since her split from Pete Davidson in August 2022.
Rubin isn't the first to squash ongoing rumors insisting Brady and Kardashian's relationship is more than platonic, as a previous source declared the retired quarterback and the reality star are nothing but good pals.
"Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay," a confidante confessed regarding an exclusive community in the Bahamas, which Kardashian is reportedly interested in joining. "Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating."