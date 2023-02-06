Tom Brady To Start Sportscasting For Fox In Fall 2024 After Announcing Retirement: Report
While Tom Brady is taking 2023 to solely focus on his children, it seems he'll be wearing more than one hat come next year.
Days after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player confirmed on Wednesday, February 1, that he was retiring from the NFL following his 23-season football career, Brady reportedly confirmed he plans to start his sportscasting duties for Fox in the fall of 2024.
The retired athlete made the revelation in an interview on Monday, February 6.
The father-of-three, 45, is expected to call NFL games with Fox Sports announcer Kevin Burkhardt, whose role was recently elevated after the exit of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, news Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch told investors in May of last year.
Brady "will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives," said Murdoch at the time.
In the meantime, Brady — who initially stepped away from the sport exactly one year ago, February, 1, 2022, only to throw his jersey back on shortly after — is going to spend the next few months just being a dad to his three kids. Brady shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, as well as his son son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
"Brady gave everything he had to his final NFL season, but now he’s ready to give everything to his family and his new life," a source explained to Page Six following his retirement announcement. "His kids ultimately were the reason why he made this decision."
It was believed that Brady's decision to return to the NFL earlier last year played a part in his and Bündchen's divorce, which the couple addressed in October 2022 after it was finalized, as the supermodel wanted her former husband to be more present for the family, according to sources.
Meanwhile, another insider recently squealed that his career-driven attitude was "far from the only issue" in the former flames' relationship.
Despite going their separate ways late last year, Bündchen made sure to praise the father of her children following his February announcement.
"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," the model, 42, wrote in the comments section of his video, along with a prayer hands emoji.
Variety reported on Brady's 2024 plans with Fox.