Was The Writing On The Wall? Every Time Gisele Bündchen Hinted About Divorcing Tom Brady

In a recent interview, the cover girl was more candid than ever about her disapproval of Brady continuing to play football and not shifting his focus to their family. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," Bündchen, who shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with the former New England Patriots quarterback, explained.

"Ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too," the mother-of-two said of her relationship with Brady while noting she had "definitely had those conversations with him over and over again."