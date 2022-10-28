Was The Writing On The Wall? Every Time Gisele Bündchen Hinted About Divorcing Tom Brady
It's the end of an era. On Friday, October 28, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady officially announced the end of their Hollywood power coupledom, confirming that they already finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.
Rumors ran rampant for months that the pair's relationship was in shambles after the NFL star decided to come out of retirement for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, much to the super model's chagrin. Eagle eyed fans began to take notice earlier this month, when Bündchen was spotted out and about without her wedding ring and crying outside her TriBeCa apartment.
MARRIAGE ON THE ROCKS? TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN 'IN A FIGHT' AS FOOTBALL LEGEND MISSES 11 DAYS OF TRAINING FOR 'PERSONAL REASONS'
In a recent interview, the cover girl was more candid than ever about her disapproval of Brady continuing to play football and not shifting his focus to their family. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," Bündchen, who shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with the former New England Patriots quarterback, explained.
"Ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too," the mother-of-two said of her relationship with Brady while noting she had "definitely had those conversations with him over and over again."
"I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [my husband]," Bündchen made clear. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."
TOM BRADY RIPPED APART ON SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER YELLING AT TEAMMATE AS RELATIONSHIP WITH GISELE BÜNDCHEN TEETERS ON VERGE OF COLLAPSE
In the weeks leading up the blonde beauty and the sporty hunk's announcement, Bündchen was seen cleansing her car with sage and making visits to her attorney's offices in Miami, where construction on their joint "forever home" was halted.
In separate statements shared on their respective Instagrams, Bündchen and Brady shared the heartbreaking news.
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," the football superstar wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."
"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," his former partner wrote in a post of her own.