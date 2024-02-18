Tom Brady Shakes Off Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen's Romantic Valentine’s Day With Jiu-Jitsu Trainer on Boys' Trip to Bahamas: Photos
Tom Brady isn’t going to let his ex-wife’s romantic Valentine’s Day get him down!
On Friday, February 16, the former NFL star shared a series of photos from his vacation to the Bahamas alongside his son Benjamin, 14, just days after reports of Gisele Bündchen’s romantic date with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente.
The 46-year-old shares the teen with Bündchen, as well as their daughter Vivian, 11. Additionally, the ex-athlete has son Jack, 16, with Bridget Moynahan.
“Always on the grind!! Coming for you @ophipps7,” he captioned a photo of himself hitting a golf ball in a navy top, tight-fitting shorts and a backwards baseball cap on the tropical island.
“Magical night,” he penned on another snap of the sunset while also tagging the Bakers Bay Gold and Ocean Club, which is an exclusive, members-only residential community.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion then posted an image of Benjamin with a few of his pals relaxing in a jacuzzi.
“Boys will be Boys,” he wrote alongside the still.
This boys trip came shortly after sources told Page Six that Bündchen spend her February 14 kissing her rumored beau in their Miami neighborhood.
“They’re deeply in love,” the insider said of Bündchen and Valente, noting they saw them smooching on the loved-up holiday.
The supermodel previously told Vanity Fair in March 2023 about the alleged romance.
“He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy,” she shared.
Valente has been repeatedly photographed with Bündchen and her kids. The pair have even been seen on multiple trips to Costa Rica and Brazil, since her divorce from Brady was announced in October 2022.
Despite the insider’s claim the Victoria’s Secret angel and the martial arts instructor are in love, another source said the talk is premature.
“[They’ve] discreetly been seeing each other since the summer,” they stated.
As OK! previously reported, while Bündchen is seemingly moving on, Brady has also appeared to be getting back into the dating scene.
Back in December 2023, Brady was spotted with alleged flame Irina Shayk during Art Basil in Miami.
This outing came after the celebs were rumored to be in a relationship month before, however, it was later speculated the romance fizzled out.
The father-of-three was reportedly seen picking up the brunette beauty from her hotel and after the two were both attendees at Leonardo DiCaprio’s star-studded Art Basel party.