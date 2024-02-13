Tom Brady Sides With Travis Kelce After Super Bowl as He Insists Coach Andy Reid Doesn't Take Things 'Personally'

"There's always little family issues and of course I don't mind seeing it 'cause I was a part of a lot of those things," Brady said regarding Kelce, who was caught on camera nearly knocking his head coach, Andy Reid, to the ground before screaming in his face in full rage. "Emotions are so high. You are definitely not centered and balanced. You're not in a meditative state at that point."

The former New England Patriots star continued: "You are fully determined to go out there and to win. So I think a lot of the things that are said during the games, people should just let them fly off their back."