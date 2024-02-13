Tom Brady Sides With Travis Kelce After Super Bowl as He Insists Coach Andy Reid Doesn't Take Things 'Personally'
Tom Brady knows all too well the heightened emotions the Super Bowl can bring.
In the Monday, February 12, episode of the legendary quarterback's "Let's Go!" podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady provided his opinion on Travis Kelce's sideline rampage during Super Bowl LVIII.
"There's always little family issues and of course I don't mind seeing it 'cause I was a part of a lot of those things," Brady said regarding Kelce, who was caught on camera nearly knocking his head coach, Andy Reid, to the ground before screaming in his face in full rage. "Emotions are so high. You are definitely not centered and balanced. You're not in a meditative state at that point."
The former New England Patriots star continued: "You are fully determined to go out there and to win. So I think a lot of the things that are said during the games, people should just let them fly off their back."
While Brady understood where Kelce was coming from, he also applauded Coach Reid's cool, calm and collected reaction to his player's explosive meltdown.
"Coach Reid handled it just awesome, like he always does, 'cause he just said, ‘I was a little off balance and Travis is such a competitor,'" the seven-time Super Bowl champion stated of the 65-year-old coach.
"I love that because it just speaks to his leadership ability. It speaks to the self-confidence that Coach Reid has in himself, too, 'cause he doesn't take that personally at all. He doesn't look at that and feel like someone offended him," Brady concluded.
When asked about the altercation during a post-game interview, Reid didn't seem upset by Kelce's actions, admitting he would have braced himself and given a bit of the same energy back to the athlete if he was more prepared.
"Normally I get him a little bit but I didn't have any feet under me," the Chiefs coach said. "They’re passionate players. I love that, even if they chest bump me to the other side of the 50. I appreciate it. I just love that the guy wants to play and wants to be in there playing."
Kelce was also asked about the incident after winning the game, declaring, "I'm gonna keep it between us," as he joked: "I was just telling him how much I love him."
A source additionally defended Kelce's sideline fury, stating, "He’s just a passionate player and everyone’s on edge. It’s the Super Bowl! But there was no mal intent."
"He respects Coach Reid. It’s really just about the passion of the game. It wasn’t anything serious," the insider added.