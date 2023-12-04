OK Magazine
Gisele Bündchen Raves About Earning Her Purple Belt From Rumored Boyfriend's Jiujitsu Studio: Photos

Source: @gisele/instagram
Dec. 4 2023, Published 6:35 p.m. ET

Gisele Bündchen is stronger than ever — especially now that she's earned her purple belt from her rumored boyfriend's jiujitsu studio.

On Monday, December 4, the supermodel, 43, shared a slew of photos and videos to her Instagram Story of her latest achievement — and to make the the milestone even sweeter, she had her two kids Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, by her side.

Source: @gisele/instagram

The actress raved about earning her purple belt.

"Thank you for teaching us this incredible art that helps us on and off the mat," the catwalk queen captioned one photo of herself with her kiddos, whom she shares with ex Tom Brady.

"Congratulations @valentebrothers on 30 years! Your discipline and values are inspiring," another post read.

"Thank you @valentebrothers for touching so many lives," she added.

Source: @gisele/instagram

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady split in 2022.

After her split from Brady in October 2022, the Brazil native was spotted in Costa Rica with her jiujitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. However, the rumors were quickly shut down.

“I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything,” Bündchen said of the hearsay. “I’m so grateful to know all of [the Valente brothers], because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially. He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy.”

Source: @gisele/instagram

Gisele Bündchen was rumored to be dating Joaquim Valente.

Earlier this year, a source made it clear that Bündchen cherishes her friendship with Valente.

“Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don’t think it’s a traditional dating scenario. They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table," the source told People.

Source: @gisele/instagram
Meanwhile, the star spoke candidly about how her split affected her. "I look into my life, and I wouldn't have it any other way, I wouldn't have any other life," she said in an interview. "Wouldn't change absolutely anything."

"I think it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," she admitted of calling it quits with the football star. "My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen."

