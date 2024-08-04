'Love to See It': Tom Brady Fans Freak Out Over 'Fine' Athlete's Shirtless Selfie in Honor of His 47th Birthday — Photo

“The lost files from 46! What a special year with these beautiful kids, the best family and friends anyone could ask for, and all of you! Here’s to making 47 our best year yet… Also, you get to post a selfie on your birthday, everyone chill out 😜🙌🏼🦁,” he penned alongside the carousel of snaps, which featured the thirst trap last.

In the snap — which the star also posted on his Instagram Story, saying a birthday selfie is his “new tradition” — the former Patriots star posed on a yacht while wearing sunglasses and black swim trunks.