'Love to See It': Tom Brady Fans Freak Out Over 'Fine' Athlete's Shirtless Selfie in Honor of His 47th Birthday — Photo

Tom Brady said posting a birthday selfie is his 'new tradition.'

Aug. 4 2024, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

47 never looked so good!

On Saturday, August 3, the Tom Brady shared a series of images in honor of his birthday, including one steamy shirtless selfie.

Tom Brady fans said he can 'post all the selfies' after sharing the shirtless thirst trap.

“The lost files from 46! What a special year with these beautiful kids, the best family and friends anyone could ask for, and all of you! Here’s to making 47 our best year yet… Also, you get to post a selfie on your birthday, everyone chill out 😜🙌🏼🦁,” he penned alongside the carousel of snaps, which featured the thirst trap last.

In the snap — which the star also posted on his Instagram Story, saying a birthday selfie is his “new tradition” — the former Patriots star posed on a yacht while wearing sunglasses and black swim trunks.

“Jesus Christ the last photo!” one user said in response to the upload, while another added, “Happy Birthday! And from all the moms, thanks for the selfie! You help us keep our husbands in the gym!”

“Tom thirst trappin in his mid-forties, love to see it,” a third person shared, as a fourth raved, “You just go ahead and post all the selfies you’d like. We all thank you. 😉💙.”

Tom Brady celebrated his 47th birthday by posting a series of photos from the year.

“When I say this man is SO FINE,” one more individual stated.

As OK! previously reported, Brady has appeared to be single since his 2022 divorce with Gisele Bündchen.

Though it doesn’t seem like Brady has found any serious connections, he has been rumored to have been romantically linked to multiple women.

Following Michael Rubin's white party, rumors swirled that the athlete was chatting up model Brooks Nader during the event.

Tom Brady is single following his divorce from model Gisele Bündchen.

According to a source, Nader, 27, and the father-of-three were seen flirting at the Fanatics CEO's annual Fourth of July bash in the Hamptons.

Following the bash, Brady and Nader were spotted together repeatedly, an insider claimed to Us Weekly.

Tom Brady shares two children with ex Gisele Bündchen and one child with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Additionally, Deuxmoi — a pseudonymous Instagram account about celebrity gossip — added to speculation on a recent episode of the "Deux U" podcast, claiming insights about the alleged fling have been submitted by "two separate exclusive Deuxmoi sources."

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl's came shortly after Nader was thought to be dating Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece after she took him to Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Rhode Island wedding back in June.

According to a Deuxmoi source, however, Nader's situation with the handsome royal was "super casual and just for fun."

