Tom Brady Is 'Dating Around' After Calling It Quits With Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen: 'He's Shopping'
Tom Brady is single and ready to mingle five months after calling it quits with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The freshly-divorced football star has already been "dating around," according to a source.
"He’s shopping," the source added. "He is out and about."
As OK! previously reported, Brady and Bündchen announced their split last October via social media, both admitting their number one focus was the health and wellbeing of their children — son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.
"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together," the NFL pro wrote to his Instagram last year. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”
And now that a bit more time has passed, it seems the quarterback and the German-Brazilian model are both ready to move on from their former marriage and seek out new romantic relationships.
In a December installment of "Hollyweird Squares," Howard Stern asked Brady's friend, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, if he believed the athlete was sexually active with other women following his divorce.
"Is Tom Brady a good looking guy, and is he the greatest quarterback of all time?" Russo joked back. "You mean to tell me right now that Tom Brady — I understand he wants to study football 24/7, but the Bucs are having a lousy year … you mean to tell me that Tom Brady is going sexless in the last 18, 19 weeks? I would find that hard to believe."
Meanwhile, Bündchen has sparked dating rumors with her children's jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. as well as billionaire Jeffrey Soffer. And while she hasn't outright confirmed or denied her alleged relationship with Valente after being spotted riding horses and going on jogs in Costa Rica with him, the model did shut down the idea she was dating the 55-year-old hotel mogul.
"I have zero relationship with him in any way. He’s Tom’s friend, not my friend," Bündchen said of Soffer in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. "I wouldn’t be with this guy. I mean, puh-leeze. They were saying I’m with this guy, he’s old, because he’s got money — it’s ridiculous."
Page Six reported Brady jumped back into the dating pool after his high-profile divorce.