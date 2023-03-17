Gisele Bündchen Meeting 'Secretly' With One Of Ex Tom Brady's Friends As Joaquim Valente Dating Rumors Swirl
Gisele Bündchen is rumored to be "secretly" spending a lot of time with one of her ex-husband's old pals after she appeared to shut down talk of a potential romance with Joaquim Valente.
According to a source, the German-Brazilian model has been hanging out with 55-year-old billionaire Jeffrey Soffer since her October 2022 divorce.
"Gisele has been spending time with Jeffrey Soffer," a source spilled of the potential budding romance. "They've been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week."
Soffer, who owns several luxury hotels, was previously married to supermodel Elle MacPherson from 2013 until their 2017 split. He has been friends with NFL star Tom Brady for that last few years. It's been reported they first began their friendship back in 2020 when Brady and his then-wife purchased a lavish Miami property next door to Soffer's mansion.
This comes shortly after the mother-of-two — who shares Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with Brady — seemingly shut down the swirling rumors that she's dating her children's jiu-jitsu instructor with a cryptic social media post.
"Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact," Bündchen captioned an Instagram photo of herself enjoying a beautiful day amongst the willows on Wednesday, March 15. "Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."
The pair sparked months of speculation on their potential relationship after they were seen riding horses, jogging and seemingly vacationing together. Eagle-eyed fans even spotted them allegedly enjoying a romantic date night at Carbone Miami earlier this year.
"Gisele adores and trusts him and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," an insider spilled in January. "They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."
DailyMail reported that Bündchen and Soffer had been privately spending time together.