Tom Brady Gushes 'Love This Boy' As He Lounges Poolside With Son Ben In Adorable Snaps
Just a little father-son time! Tom Brady took to his Instagram Story on Friday, December 30, to gush over his 13-year-old son, Ben, as they soaked up the sun poolside.
"Love this boy," the NFL star captioned a cute picture of both of their feet as they shared a pool chair. It was quickly followed by a sweet snap of Brady giving his boy a playful smooch on the back of his head.
This comes days after the famed quarterback — who shares both Ben and 10-year-old daughter Vivian, with Gisele Bündchen, and 15-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan — celebrated a belated Christmas with all three of his kids.
HOWARD STERN QUESTIONS WHETHER TOM BRADY IS 'GOING SEXLESS' THIS SEASON AFTER GISELE BÜNDCHEN DIVORCE
In a series of snaps, the athlete showcased several holiday moments, including pictures of his children's stockings, their presents and even their adorable pets.
This marks Brady's first Christmas since his sudden split Bündchen earlier this year. As OK! previously reported, the father-of-three recently opened up on how he felt about spending the holiday alone until it's his turn with the kids.
"It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with," he admitted on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” podcast. "I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional. And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after. "
- Inside Tom Brady's First Belated Christmas With His 3 Kids After Split From Gisele Bündchen — See Photos
- Gisele Bündchen Soaks Up The Brazilian Sun After Ex-Husband Tom Brady's TV Snub
- Tom Brady Declares Next Retirement Announcement Will Be Final After Indecisiveness Appeared To Destroy Gisele Bündchen Marriage
Brady and Bündchen, who had been married for 13 years, announced they had finalized their divorce in late October following weeks of speculation that their relationship was on the rocks.
"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote via social media on Friday, October 28. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way."
"We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," the football player added. "However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."