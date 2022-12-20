Tom Brady Confesses Celebrating Christmas Without Gisele Bündchen & Kids Will Be 'A New Experience': 'I'm Gonna Learn How To Deal'
Moving on! Tom Brady will have a new reality this year when he's not able to spend time with Gisele Bündchen and their two kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. (The football star also shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)
“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about. So you just asked a question about what have you learned from this football season? I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional,” the 45-year-old said on his SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” podcast on Monday, December 19. “And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after. Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time. So it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive.”
The quarterback continued to mention that being in the NFL comes with its fair share of ups and downs.
“Those are the different challenges that we face in our lives and in all of us,” he stated. “I talked to a businessman. He was like, ‘God, all your injuries over the years.’ I said, ‘Yeah, football’s a tough sport. There’s a lot of injuries to deal with.’ And he goes, ‘Look, I’ve been a businessman all these years so there’s a lot of s**t I deal with too. I deal with anxiety. I deal with stress. I deal with all that. I deal with high blood pressure.’ And I said, ‘You’re right. I may deal with broken fingers and broken ribs and torn ligaments, but, you know, other people are dealing with s**t too.’ And that’s good perspective to have.”
As OK! previously reported, Brady and the model, 42, split in October after rumors swirled the pair were not in a good place.
"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," the dad-of-three wrote on Friday, October 28. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."
While Brady is off working, it seems like the catwalk queen is getting in some much-needed R&R, as she posted some photos of herself with the kids in her native Brazil. "Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!" she wrote via Instagram.