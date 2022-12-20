Tom Brady Confesses Celebrating Christmas Without Gisele Bündchen & Kids Will Be 'A New Experience': 'I'm Gonna Learn How To Deal'

The quarterback continued to mention that being in the NFL comes with its fair share of ups and downs.

“Those are the different challenges that we face in our lives and in all of us,” he stated. “I talked to a businessman. He was like, ‘God, all your injuries over the years.’ I said, ‘Yeah, football’s a tough sport. There’s a lot of injuries to deal with.’ And he goes, ‘Look, I’ve been a businessman all these years so there’s a lot of s**t I deal with too. I deal with anxiety. I deal with stress. I deal with all that. I deal with high blood pressure.’ And I said, ‘You’re right. I may deal with broken fingers and broken ribs and torn ligaments, but, you know, other people are dealing with s**t too.’ And that’s good perspective to have.”