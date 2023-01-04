Tom Brady Watches Daughter Vivian Go Horseback Riding After Vowing To Be The 'Best' Dad: Photo

The sweet post comes as the athlete, 45, spent his first Christmas as a single dad. Since he was working, he didn't celebrate with his tots — he and Bündchen also share 13-year-old Benjamin, while Brady coparents John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan — until the next day.

He admitted on a recent episode of his "Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" podcast that being alone on the holiday wouldn't be easy, but he also wouldn't let it take a toll on his performance.