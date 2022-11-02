Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Signed 'Ironclad' Prenup Years Before Their High Profile Split
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were able to quickly and quietly finalize their divorce away from the public eye partially due to their sturdy prenuptial agreement the former couple drafted years before their highly publicized split, according to a source.
"There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009," the source spilled. "They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end."
Added the source, "The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio.”
As OK! previously reported, following weeks of rumors that the former couple were considering splitting up, Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce had already been finalized.
"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote on Friday, October 28. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."
"The decision to end a marriage is never easy," Bündchen added in her own announcement, "but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."
The exes, who share 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian, will have joint custody of their children. And although the exact details of their prenup are not available to the public, it's believed that the quarterback is set to keep the $17 million mansion that is currently under construction in Indian Creek Island while the supermodel bought a new home for herself nearby in Miami Beach.
It's been reported Bündchen slapped down a whopping $1.25 million for the three-bedroom, three-bathroom house, with insiders adding that she also bought a second, much larger property in the Miami area.
Despite the hefty price tag for the small family home, Bündchen can easily afford it with an estimated net worth of $400 million. Brady trails behind her with an estimated net worth of $333 million.