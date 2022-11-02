Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Signed 'Ironclad' Prenup Years Before Their High Profile Split

As OK! previously reported, following weeks of rumors that the former couple were considering splitting up, Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce had already been finalized.

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote on Friday, October 28. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy," Bündchen added in her own announcement, "but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."