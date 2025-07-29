Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Pack on the PDA During Romantic Vermont Getaway as Dating Rumors Swirl
Did Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas just confirm they're dating?
The alleged couple held hands during a romantic trip to Vermont on Sunday, July 27. According to a report, they went on several dates together, including a visit to a National Park, shopping and snacking on ice cream.
In photos obtained by a publication, the duo interlocked fingers while strolling casually down the streets. The Mission: Impossible actor wore a navy T-shirt, baseball cap and jeans, while his woman kept things casual in a white top and black jeans.
Their quiet weekend comes after a wild night out Saturday at an Oasis concert in London. They arrived early Saturday in Woodstock before joining the crowd at Wembley Stadium. Cruise and de Armas were spotted taking in the concert in a video posted to Instagram by English producer and DJ Goldie.
Earlier in July, paparazzi snapped photos of the stars lounging together on a yacht in Menorca, an island near the eastern coast of Spain.
Are Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Dating?
Although they have not publicly spoken about their romance, an insider reported they have "gone out on some dates, and it’s very low-key."
"It’s in the early stages, and he’s been courting her," the source said, adding that the actor is "really into her."
De Armas remains hesitant and is insistent on "taking it really slow," as she aims to avoid "public scrutiny" as best as possible by maintaining her privacy.
"She doesn’t like the public attention. With [ex-boyfriend] Ben Affleck, that’s one of the things she didn’t like," the insider expressed.
Ana de Armas Gushes Over Tom Cruise
The Ballerina star subtly alluded to her budding connection with Cruise during a May 15 talk show appearance.
"It’s so much fun. We’re definitely working on a lot of things," she told an outlet when asked about collaborating with him. "Not just one, but a few projects with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I’m so excited."
When Did Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Allegedly Start Dating?
Dating rumors ignited in February when Cruise and De Armas were photographed at a work-related dinner in London. In the following months, they were spotted leaving a helicopter together at the London Heliport, and even took a romantic stroll through a park on her birthday.
"It seems something is up between Tom and Ana," a second source told another news outlet. "Despite the age difference — at 62, he's nearly 26 years her senior — they make a great, good-looking couple. Ana is a lot of fun — Tom is going to be attracted to that."
Cruise's ex Katie Holmes gave her stamp of approval when she "liked" a May 1 post that read, "Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas love affair confirmed."