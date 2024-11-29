Tom Cruise Is 'Not the Kind of Guy Who’s Going to Dive Into a Real Relationship for the Thrill of It,' Source Claims
Tom Cruise isn't interested in playing the field when it comes to dating.
According to an insider, the actor has taken a vow of celibacy and only wants to pursue a romance if he feels it could go the distance.
"Tom’s just not the kind of guy who’s going to dive into a relationship just for the thrill of it," the source spilled to a magazine. "It’s crucial for him to form a real connection before jumping into intimacy."
While some may poke fun at his decision to refrain from getting physical, the source said the father-of-three is enjoying the "health benefits" of his choice.
"He feels more centered, focused and even healthier without that aspect of his life constantly in motion. Tom’s all about self-improvement right now," the insider noted.
The movie star, 62, was last romantically linked to Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, though things reportedly fizzled out this past February after just a few months of seeing each other.
Fortunately, the pair — who first sparked romance rumors when they were seen getting close at a London party in December 2023 — stayed friendly post-split.
"To end things on a bad note would’ve been awkward if they bumped into each other in the lift," an insider told a news outlet, revealing the two live on the same apartment block.
"There are no hard feelings between them, and for Tom, their relationship simply ran its course," they added.
The quick fling hasn't made the Top Gun: Maverick lead give up hope on finding that special someone, as the first insider revealed he would even be open to tying the knot for a fourth time.
"He would absolutely love to get married someday," the insider shared. "The whole ‘celibacy’ thing might seem old-fashioned to some, but for Tom, it’s all about preserving his energy and waiting for the right person."
Cruise was previously married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes. Though he has two adopted children with the Australian actress and a daughter with the Dawson's Creek alum, he doesn't appear to have a current relationship with either woman.
In fact, it's been reported that he also isn't in communication with his and Holmes' daughter, Suri, 18, who has lived most of her life with the actress in New York City.
No one has ever detailed why the estrangement occurred, but one insider told a news outlet earlier this year, "The simple fact why Tom hasn’t seen Suri in all these years is because he has chosen not to. That’s it. In any divorce where there are children involved, a father is given the right to see their child."
Despite that, the action star did pay child support and reportedly foots the bill while Suri attends Carnegie Mellon University.
