Tom Cruise 'Only Socializes With Moguls and Other A-Listers to Further His Movie Ambitions,' Source Claims: 'He’s a Lonely Guy'
Tom Cruise is one of the world's most famous and highly-paid actors, but his lavish life came with a price.
According to a source, the action star "literally has no friends who can keep pace with him."
"Let’s be real here, Tom lives for the business of being a global movie star, and it’s not exactly ‘work’ for him because he goes at it like a 24/7 lifestyle choice," a source dished to a news outlet.
"He only socializes with the moguls and other A-listers to further his movie ambitions," the source continued. "It’s pretty clear when you spend any stretch of time with him that he’s a lonely guy and would rather be off shooting a mega stunt than pretending he likes his downtime."
Cruise doesn't even take vacations "without pasting on some kind of work function to it," such as scouting locations or bringing along "a box full of scripts to read and movies to watch."
Added the source, "You want to tell the guy, ‘get a life!’ but with a person as strong willed as Tom, that would never work."
And Cruise is showing few signs of slowing down despite recently turning 62 years old.
As OK! previously reported, the actor closed out the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris by rappelling down into the Stade de France stadium to take hold of the Olympic flag. A separate, pre-recorded part of the stunt involved him skydiving into Hollywood to signify that the 2028 Summer Olympics will take place in Los Angeles.
At the time, it was reported he even "argued with producers over his safety rope" being overly visible, as "he felt it did not make the jump believable enough and he did not plummet as fast as he wanted."
A separate insider suggested he will only slow down "as a last resort and only when he’s a very old man."
"He loves his lifestyle but he’s becoming a one man band at this point and he keeps saying that he lives for the grind of working – as long as he can be in charge!" the insider concluded.
The source spoke with In Touch about Cruise's busy life.