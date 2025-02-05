12 Costars Who Started Dating in Real Life After Working Together: From Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Tom Holland and Zendaya and More
Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone
After meeting on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man in 2010, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone started dating for four years until they ultimately called it quits in October 2015.
"They still have love for one another," a source said after their split. "They are on good terms with each other and remain close."
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
In 2000, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner worked together on the set of Pearl Harbor, where they played the roles of Captain Rafe McCawley and Sandra, respectively.
Three years later, the duo reunited in Daredevil, though they were both in relationships at the time: Garner was married to her Felicity costar Scott Foley, while Affleck was engaged to Jennifer Lopez.
Following their respective splits, they debuted their romance at a Boston Red Sox World Series game in October 2004. They got engaged in April 2005 and wed in June 2005.
Affleck and Garner welcomed three children before they announced their split in June 2015 and filed for divorce in April 2017.
They finalized the filing in October 2018 but have remained close in the years thereafter.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Affleck and Lopez got engaged for the first time in November 2002 shortly after their meeting on the set of Gigli. They were set to exchange vows in Santa Barbara on September 14, 2003, but the media frenzy surrounding the scheduled wedding led them to postpone the date and briefly split.
The duo officially called it quits in January 2004 but still promoted their second film, Jersey Girl, in March of the same year.
Their friendship blossomed again in April 2021, when they rekindled their relationship. However, after their July 2022 wedding, they faced divorce rumors until the Atlas actress filed for divorce on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony in August 2024.
Bennifer finalized the divorce in January.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Mr. & Mrs. Smith brought Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie together, with the costars exchanging vows in an intimate wedding in August 2014.
But shortly after their second wedding anniversary in 2016, the Maleficent actress filed for divorce from her estranged husband, citing irreconcilable differences. They went through a lengthy process before Jolie's lawyers confirmed they reached a settlement after the split.
"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," Jolie's lawyer James Simon told People in December 2024. "This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan
Step Up costars Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan wed in July 2009 after their September 2008 Hawaiian engagement.
On April 2, 2019, after nearly nine years of marriage, they issued a joint statement announcing their separation.
"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," they said. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."
Dewan officially filed for dissolution of marriage in October 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. They became single again in November 2019 but did not finalize the divorce until September 2024.
Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder
Johnny Depp started dating his Edward Scissorhands costar Winona Ryder after their meeting at the New York premiere of Great Balls of Fire in 1989. They got engaged in 1990, but things fizzled out in 1993 after a four-year relationship.
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus
After eight years of on-again, off-again relationship following their meeting on the set of The Last Song, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus took things to the next level when they tied the knot in December 2018. Their union, however, was short-lived as they separated in August 2019.
Just eight days after their split, Hemsworth filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. They reached a settlement in December 2019.
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied
Black Swan costars Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's marriage lasted for more than a decade, with the Thor: Love and Thunder actress quietly submitting the divorce filing in July 2023.
Before finalizing the papers in France, the French outlet Voici shared a report in May 2023, claiming the choreographer had a brief extramarital affair during their marriage.
Portman dismissed the "terrible" speculation, telling Vanity Fair for its 30th annual Hollywood issue, "I have no desire to contribute to it."
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart
After their meeting on the set of Twilight, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart dated on and off for four years before they broke up for good in 2013.
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes
In 2011, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes got to know each other while filming The Place Beyond the Pines. They immediately hit it off and welcomed their two children in 2014 and 2016.
In November 2022, Mendes hinted at their marriage when she debuted a wrist tattoo that says "de Gosling," suggesting a "Mrs. Gosling" title. She also referred to the Barbie actor as her "husband" for the first time during her appearance on Channel Nine's Today, though neither of them has directly addressed the rumored wedding.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively started dating in 2011 after they met on the set of Green Lantern. They wed in September 2012 and have since welcomed four children in the years thereafter.
Tom Holland and Zendaya
After years of dating, Tom Holland popped the question to his Spider-Man: Homecoming costar Zendaya between Christmas and New Year's at one of her family homes. Engagement rumors surfaced in January when the Challengers star was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand when she attended the 2025 Golden Globes.