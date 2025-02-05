12 Costars Who Started Dating in Real Life After Working Together: From Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Tom Holland and Zendaya and More

In 2000, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner worked together on the set of Pearl Harbor, where they played the roles of Captain Rafe McCawley and Sandra, respectively.

Three years later, the duo reunited in Daredevil, though they were both in relationships at the time: Garner was married to her Felicity costar Scott Foley, while Affleck was engaged to Jennifer Lopez.

Following their respective splits, they debuted their romance at a Boston Red Sox World Series game in October 2004. They got engaged in April 2005 and wed in June 2005.

Affleck and Garner welcomed three children before they announced their split in June 2015 and filed for divorce in April 2017.

They finalized the filing in October 2018 but have remained close in the years thereafter.