Tom Cruise 'Eventually' Apologized for 'Ridiculous' 2005 Rant About Brooke Shields' Antidepressant Use, Actress Reveals in New Memoir

Brooke Shields revisited her infamous 2005 falling out with Tom Cruise in her new memoir.

In her tell-all book Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman, which was released on Tuesday, January 14, the 59-year-old admitted Cruise, 62, "eventually" apologized to her after blasting the actress for using antidepressants to handle her postpartum depression two decades ago.