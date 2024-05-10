OK Magazine
Brooke Shields Reveals Why She Attended Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' Wedding After Nasty Feud

Source: mega
By:

May 10 2024, Published 4:24 p.m. ET

Brooke Shields finally explained why she attended Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' 2006 wedding.

After the Blue Lagoon actress, 58, and the Top Gun star infamously feuded over Shields' use of antidepressants to treat her postpartum depression, Shields revealed why she ended up being present at the former power couple's special day after Cruise apologized for his comments about her.

brooke shields reveals why attended tom cruise katie holmes wedding
Source: mega

"Of course, I was going to say yes to that," the Wonderful Town actress noted in a recent interview of the lavish ceremony in Italy. "I was like, 'Yes. I will — as long as I'm not the something old!'"

Shields admitted it was the Dawson's Creek alum, 45, who begged her to be at the star-studded event. "She goes, 'Oh, will you?' And I said, 'What? Bring myself as the something old?'"

brooke shields reveals why attended tom cruise katie holmes wedding
Source: mega

Brooke Shields claimed Katie Holmes begged her to attend.

"I had to, like, hunt antique places," the Lipstick Jungle actress recalled, "to find the perfect, you know, gift to give her."

Eventually, Shields found exactly the right item give to the blushing bride. "It was a little compact that you put a ring. So you're supposed to be able to look at their reflection in it and have it around their finger. It was really beautiful," she added.

brooke shields reveals why attended tom cruise katie holmes wedding
Source: mega

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes married in Italy in 2006.

The former child star and the Vanilla Sky actor have a strange history. In 2005, Cruise, who split from Holmes in 2012, made an appearance on Today, where he slammed Shields for using drugs to help her depression. "When someone says [medication] has helped them, it is to cope, it didn’t cure anything. There is no science. There is nothing that can cure them whatsoever," he told Matt Lauer.

"I care about Brooke Shields because I think she is an incredibly talented woman, [but] look at where has her career gone," he claimed.

brooke shields reveals why attended tom cruise katie holmes wedding
Source: mega

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes divorced in 2012.

Source: OK!
There Was a Little Girl: The Real Story of My Mother and Me author fired back at Cruise in an op-ed, writing, "I WAS hoping it wouldn't come to this, but after Tom Cruise's interview with Matt Lauer on the NBC show Today last week, I feel compelled to speak not just for myself but also for the hundreds of thousands of women who have suffered from postpartum depression."

"While Mr. Cruise says that Mr. Lauer and I do not ‘understand the history of psychiatry,’ I'm going to take a wild guess and say that Mr. Cruise has never suffered from postpartum depression," she added. "Comments like those made by Tom Cruise are a disservice to mothers everywhere. To suggest that I was wrong to take drugs to deal with my depression, and that instead I should have taken vitamins and exercised shows an utter lack of understanding about postpartum depression and childbirth in general."

Entertainment Weekly conducted the interview with Shields.

