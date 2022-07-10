Step Aside, Louis! Prince George Charms Crowd With Silly Faces At The Wimbledon Finals
There's another little royal clowning around town! Prince George appeared to be in a playful mood while attending the Wimbledon finals with his parents.
Seated between Prince William and Kate Middleton, the 8-year-old looked as dapper as ever in a blue suit and tie, but it was his series of silly faces that truly caught the crowd's attention.
Throughout the match, George was frequently spotted giggling, scrunching up his face comically, and even pretending to pick his nose — apparently, to the horror of his closely watching father.
In another shot, the little prince seemingly decided to go for it when he was photographed with his finger actually in his nose.
Kate sat to her son's right, looking gorgeous in a simple yet elegant short-sleeved, polka dot dress. William was on George's left sporting a light brown jacket worn over a pale blue button-up shirt and a matching, navy blue tie.
Despite the 8-year-old's playful antics, the royal parents — who also share 7-year-old Princess Charlotte and 4-year-old Prince Louis — appeared to be amused he was having such a fun time, regularly leaning over to talk with him or say or a word or two to each other as they watched Serbian tennis champ Novak Djokovic face off against Nick Kyrgios.
As OK! previously reported, Louis recently pulled the same stunt at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee festivities. Little Louis refused to hide his excitement at the pageant parade on Sunday, June 5, where he was spotted throwing his hands in the air, sticking out his tongue and making other silly faces at his mother.
"What a fantastic weekend of celebrations," William and Kate captioned a series of Instagram snapshots of the memorable weekend. "Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership," they continued. "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… 👀W & C."