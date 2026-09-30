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Tom Cruise Says 'Wonderful' Prince William Made a 'Smart Choice' Marrying Kate Middleton

Image of Tom Cruise, Prince William, Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise had high praise for Prince William and Kate Middleton while discussing his friendship with the royal couple.

Sept. 30 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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Tom Cruise has nothing but praise for Kate Middleton, and apparently thinks Prince William did pretty well for himself.

The Mission: Impossible star, 64, spoke warmly about the Prince and Princess of Wales while attending the World Economic Forum in New York City on Monday, September 28.

When asked about his friendship with William, Cruise praised the future king before turning his attention to Kate.

"I think he's a wonderful man," Cruise said of William. "He made a smart choice marrying Catherine."

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Tom Cruise Has Known Prince William and Kate Middleton for Years

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Image of Tom Cruise has known William and Kate for years.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise has known William and Kate for years.

Cruise has crossed paths with the royal couple on numerous occasions, giving the Hollywood star plenty of opportunities to get to know them.

One of their most memorable public appearances together came in May 2022, when William and Kate attended the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

Cruise personally greeted the couple at the event and was photographed offering Kate his hand as she walked up a set of stairs.

The actor has remained friendly with the royals in the years since, with William in particular sharing one of Cruise's biggest interests.

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Tom Cruise and Prince William Share a Love of Flying

Image of Tom Cruise and William have bonded over their shared love of aviation.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise and William have bonded over their shared love of aviation.

Aviation has helped Cruise and William form a bond.

"We talk about flying," Cruise told People, adding that William is "a very good pilot."

William previously served as a search-and-rescue pilot with the Royal Air Force before working as an air ambulance pilot.

Cruise, meanwhile, is a licensed pilot and has incorporated his passion for aviation into his movie career, most notably with the Top Gun franchise.

Their shared interest has apparently given the pair plenty to talk about whenever they spend time together.

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Tom Cruise Has Longstanding Ties to the Royal Family

Image of The 'Mission: Impossible' star has developed longstanding connections with members of the British royal family.
Source: MEGA

The 'Mission: Impossible' star has developed longstanding connections with members of the British royal family.

Cruise's connection to the British royal family extends beyond William and Kate.

In 2022, the actor participated in the televised celebration of the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, where he spoke about his admiration for the monarch.

Cruise also attended the queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey later that year.

His relationship with the royal family has continued in the years since, with the actor appearing at several events alongside members of the monarchy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Have Been Married for 15 Years

Image of William and Kate celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in April 2026.
Source: MEGA

William and Kate celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in April 2026.

The woman Cruise praised has now been by William's side for more than 15 years.

William and Kate married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, after meeting while they were students at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

They have since welcomed three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in April, marking another milestone in a relationship that began more than two decades ago.

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