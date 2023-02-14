Tom Cruise Gets Trolled After Debuting Orange Spray Tan At Oscars Luncheon: 'He Looks Like Donald Trump'

Tom Cruise was the center of attention at the 41st Oscars Nominee Luncheon for more than one reason.

The actor was seen socializing with everyone from Ke Huy Quan to Malala Yousafzai at the Monday, February 13, event, which was held in Beverly Hills. And while the actor's peers adored the chance to meet and chat with the star — at one point, Steven Spielberg told him Top Gun: Maverick "might have saved the entire theatrical industry" — fans couldn't help but poke fun at the dad-of-one's new look.