Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's L.A. Home Burglarized by Thieves Who Smashed Through Glass to Get Inside Guest House
Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have joined the list of unlucky celebrities to have their homes invaded by pesky thieves.
The couple's Los Angeles estate was recently ransacked while the Forrest Gump star and his Sleepless in Seattle costar were out of town.
The burglary occurred a few weeks ago, however, it wasn't revealed until Monday, August 5, that thieves had smashed through glass to successfully break into the guest house on the property of Hanks and Wilson's $26 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of L.A., law enforcement sources explained to a news publication.
Hanks and Wilson's home invasion shockingly happened in broad daylight. Fortunately, the longtime lovers — who tied the knot in 1988 — were out of town when the incident went down.
While it was a plus Hanks and Wilson weren't put in danger during the burglary, the situation is scary, as thieves have reportedly been tracking when celebrities are away via social media and even looking into stars' promotional schedules to see when an opportunity arises.
The thieves were luckily unable to break into the pair's main home, though they successfully made it into Hanks and Wilson's guest house despite alarms being triggered upon entry.
It remains unclear at this time what specific valuables may have been taken by the robbers and how much damage in total was brought on by the burglary.
The Cast Away actor and his wife didn't appear to be targeted by the thieves for any reason other than the celebrities not being in town, as an uptick in home invasions have occurred in the area.
No arrests have been made yet as a result of the incident — which was the latest celebrity home invasion in L.A. to occur following Bhad Bhabie, Sarah Hyland and Marlon Wayans' reported burglaries.
According to police insiders, thieves have taken some of the cases to an extreme by allegedly tying up victims inside of their homes as they dig through their belongings.
Thieves ransacking the A Man Called Otto star's California mansion comes almost one year after the couple's son Chet, 34, came face-to-face with criminals who attempted to break into his L.A. home in November 2023.
The Surreal Life star took matters into his own hands by punching the burglar before police were able to arrest the suspect — who continued to try fighting off officers as he was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody.
TMZ spoke to law enforcement sources about Hanks and Wilson's home invasion.